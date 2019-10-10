Personas Announces the Re-Launch of the Keek WebApp

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 13, 2024) – Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce the re-launch of the Keek.com website.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has re-launched the Keek.com website. The new site provides users with a feature rich high quality video viewing experience. The Keek website provides a YouTube-like experience for viewers and content creators alike. Keek.com allows content creators to upload or live stream content and entire web shows to Keek. In addition, Keek.com allows gamers to stream their desktop games directly into Keek. Keek.com comes equipped with a full blown multi-currenc ewallet that allows content creators to bank commissions and receive incentive from the Company for providing content or bringing new users to Keek. Keek.com also provides content creators engagement analytics so they can track important engagement statistics. The new Keek website also contains a referral program that allows users to earn credits for inviting people to Keek.

The re-launching of the Keek website was a prerequisite for the Company to start its online marketing initiates. Approximately 800,000 sites backlink to Keek. This is a very valuable asset as it provides the Company the ability to drive millions of users to the service. The new website also significantly enhances the Company’s marketing abilities in that Keek content can now be seamlessly shared and enjoyed without having to download the app and register.

You can now find Keek in the Apple AppStore, the Google Playstore and at www.keek.com

