PNK Group will complete the renovation of its Winder Factories by the fall of 2024. The plant will undergo a complete structural change: new utilities, renovation of floors and walls, lighting, administrative and utility rooms. New equipment will also be purchased and installed.

Atlanta, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2024) – PNK Group purchased the Winder Factories in March 2023. The building housing the plant is 60 years old. A full-scale reconstruction is underway. Plans include renovating workshops, office areas, locker rooms, canteens, and showers. The renovation will also include lighting, access roads, and utilities. After the renovation is completed, they will meet modern standards. New equipment for the production of concrete and metal structures is being installed. These structures, produced under supervision and by technological requirements, will be used to construct warehouses, industrial buildings, and data centers.

One key step was implementing a metalworking line from the Dutch company Voortman. This line was combined into a single split system, providing an automated and conveyorized production process. This system will allow for the production of high-precision structures and will increase production speed.

In the near future, it is planned to deliver and install a horizontal miter band sawing machine, a shot blasting machine, and a plate processing machine from the Dutch Voortman, which will further expand the plant’s production capabilities.

PNK Group invests in new production facilities

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/212416_cbeeba057423fab4_002full.jpg

New drilling, turning, and milling equipment was also purchased as part of the modernization. The personnel are being trained to work on the new machines and conveyors.

To ensure the safety of all works with large-size structures, the plant’s crane facilities were renovated.

An automated deck production line was purchased, enabling the plant to expand its product range and supply new projects with the necessary materials.

The appropriate equipment and German HOWAL molds for the production of reinforced concrete columns and beams were purchased for reinforcing works.

A contract was signed to supply special beds to produce reinforced concrete products from the Italian company Olmet.

The installation and commissioning of a batch plant by the US manufacturer Voeller Mixers Inc. is currently underway.

The plant’s electrical system is being renovated, including the installation of a new transformer and the reconstruction of the roof, which ensures the reliability and safety of production processes.

Future plans include the modernization of utilities, including water and sewerage. Lighting in production building No. 5 has already been replaced with energy-saving LED lamps.

The plant’s office areas, restrooms, showers, locker rooms, and canteen are also being renovated, and free meals for the plant’s employees are planned.

Plans also exist to purchase uniform workwear for plant employees, which will improve safety in the work environment.

As a result of the extensive modernization, Winder Factories will become a modern and efficient building structure production facility. The modernization of equipment, expansion of production capacities, and installation of new equipment will allow for the provision of materials for all current construction sites of PNK Group.

Renovation of office areas, workshops, and infrastructure and implementation of modern lighting and safety technologies will create new conditions for employees’ comfortable and productive work.

