PowerUP Asia 2024 Opens Tomorrow

TAIPEI, TW, June 10, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – PowerUP Asia 2024, a two-day virtual conference focused on power semiconductor technologies and industry developments in Asia, opens tomorrow, June 11.

Organized by AspenCore, publisher of EETimes Asia, EETimes India, and EDN Asia, PowerUP Asia builds on the success of the inaugural event last year and features keynotes and discussions on some of the latest power electronics trends, including wide-band gap (WBG) devices such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC), power ICs, packaging, test and measurement, and related technologies.

Speaker lineup this year includes the following:

Collins Wu, Regional Vice President, Power & Discrete Marketing APeC Region, STMicroelectronics: Enabling High Performance Industrial and Automotive Solution with WBG

Alex Lidow, CEO & Co-founder of Efficient Power Conversion, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC): Why GaN for Untethered Robotics

Dr. Mrinal K. Das, Senior Director of Technical Marketing, onsemi: Market Dynamics of Automotive SiC Revolution for Electrification

Dr. Kwok Wai Ma, Senior Principal Engineer, Industrial and Consumer Power, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific: Recent Advance and Outlook in SiC and GaN Technologies, For a Greener Future

Simon Keeton, Group President, Power Solutions Group, onsemi: A Pathway to Sustainable Energy: Optimized Energy Harvesting and Efficient Grid Integration

Michael (Hyung Mook) Choi, Vice President of Power Business, UTAC Group: Enhancing Power Semiconductor Packages for High-Performance Computing Processors

Bosheng Sun, Systems Engineer, Texas Instruments Inc.: A Totem-pole Bridgeless PFC with Extreme Low Ithd, Re-rush Current Control, High Power Density and Integrated E-meter Function

Nicholas Le Bas, Oscilloscope Product Manager and Application Engineer, Rohde & Schwarz: Measurements of Currents and High Voltages with Oscilloscopes

Mike Zhu, Sr. Product Applications Engineer, Qorvo Inc.: Qorvo SiC FETs Excel in ZVS Soft-switching Applications

Sasikala Thangam, Applications Engineer, Texas Instruments Inc.: Choosing Suitable Gate Driver Protection Approach for High Power Systems

Deric Waters, Systems Engineer and Distinguished Member of Technical Staff (DMTS), Texas Instruments Inc.: Power System Implications of the New USB Power Delivery 3.2

Jason Khor, Senior Manager, Engineering, Arrow Electronics: Optimizing Power Architectures and Designs for Next-generation Low- and High-power Applications

Panel Discussion

WBG devices have been seeing increasing adoption over the past few years, especially as manufacturers put power efficiency on top of their agenda amid the increasing trend towards decarbonization, in line with the global “net zero” goal.

As electronics and semiconductor technologies advance, businesses are creating a wide range of products that offer advantages in a number of applications for the industrial, automotive, and consumer industries, among others.

At PowerUP Asia 2024, a panel of industry experts from some of the leading companies will discuss the challenges that designers currently face, the obstacles that still need to be removed for widespread adoption of WBG devices, the latest innovations that are fueling further growth of the GaN and SiC market, and the future of the WBG industry.

With the theme The Role of GaN and SiC Technologies Towards Drive for More-Efficient Power Electronics, the panel discussion will feature the following experts:

Collins Wu, Regional Vice President, Power & Discrete Marketing APeC Region, STMicroelectronics

Alex Lidow, CEO & Co-founder of Efficient Power Conversion, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Dr. Mrinal K. Das, Senior Director of Technical Marketing, onsemi

For more information or to register, visit https://ve.eetasia.com/powerup2024.

About AspenCore

AspenCore is a unique collection of brands and products that have set the standard in meeting the demands of today’s engineers.

We reach over 15 million technologists, designers, engineers, and managers. We connect this electronics community to reliable news, authoritative analysis, industry trends, and daily information on new technology.

Our brands include EE Times, Electronic Products, EPSNews, ESM China, IoT Times, Power Electronics News, EDN, EEWeb, Electro Schematics, Elektroda.pl, Embedded.com, Planet Analog, and more.

For more information, visit https://aspencore.com.

