Pride for All: Thailand Celebrates and Empowers Equality and Gender Diversity for Pride Month 2024

BANGKOK, June 4, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Central Pattana proudly launches ‘Pride for All,’ a nationwide campaign celebrating Pride Month at Central shopping centers. Aligning with recent government policies advocating for diversity and equality, this initiative aims to position Thailand as a top LGBTQ+ friendly destination, potentially hosting World Pride 2030. The campaign is expected to attract half a million people at Central shopping centers nationwide in June, stimulating tourism and the economy.

Central Group and Central Pattana, as pioneers of equality, have been organizing Pride events continuously for over 5 years, supporting a space of equality for all global citizens, and showcasing Thailand’s potential as a top LGBTQIAN+ friendly destination, pushing towards hosting World Pride 2030!



Highlights of colorful Pride events nationwide in June:

– City Pride – Central World’s “Rhythm of Pride 2024” kicked off Thailand’s Pride events after a 4-year hiatus. The event, led by Lukkade-Metinee and supported by various organizations, celebrated diversity with over 500 LGBTQIAN+ community members. Highlights included a fashion show parade on the 80-meter Rainbow Runway, featuring Victoria’s Secret, Drag Queens, and the launch of the Crybaby Pride Parade Figure Limited Edition in rainbow design, along with the Special Giant Pride Wings Show featuring the 3.5-meter Crybaby Let Your Colors Pop Giant Figure.

– Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 celebrated the LGBTQIAN+ community’s strength and marriage equality on Rainbow Road, on June 1. The event featured 5 main processions representing different forms of love, covering over 2.5 kilometers and culminating at Central World. Participants waved a giant flag to celebrate Pride month, with over 200,000 LGBTQIAN+ attendees uniting alongside a 200-meter-long rainbow flag.

– Pride Across the Nation – Celebrations at Pride Landmarks nationwide, including Central Chiang Mai, Samui, Phuket, Hat Yai, Pattaya, Rayong, Korat, Khon Kaen, and more, will be packed with events throughout the month.

– Promotion for All Global Citizens – Central shopping malls are offering special promotions for international customers from June to July 2024. Visitors can receive a Welcome Package worth over 10,000 THB by showing their passports and signing up for The 1 membership. During The Greatest Grand Sale 2024 (June 7 – July 31), customers who spend 5,000 THB can redeem a special Bath & Bloom Travel Set spa product, with Klook customers able to redeem the set with a 4,000 THB purchase. Chinese customers paying with WeChat Pay or AliPay will receive special exchange rates at participating branches.

Central Pattana is hosting Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2024, “Pride For All,” throughout June at Central shopping centers nationwide. This includes Central Phuket, Samui, Pattaya, Marina, Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Airport, Khon Kaen, and more.

Follow CENTRAL PATTANA events:

www.centralpattana.co.th/en/shopping/shopping-update/lifestyle-activities

Contact CENTRAL PATTANA Public Relations:

Tatthep Hatsakanpiamsuk (Aum), +66-81-928-7702, hatatthep@centralpattana.co.th

Ninasreen Matha (Memee), +66-82-426-3914, maninasreen@centralpattana.co.th

Central Pattana PLC [SET CPN; SET CPN-R, US: CPNNF] https://www.centralpattana.co.th/en/

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com