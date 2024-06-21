Prog.AI Launches New Chrome Extension and Google Sheets Integration to Optimize Tech Recruitment

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2024) – Prog.AI, a San Francisco-based technology company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Chrome Extension and Google Sheets integration. These tools are designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of technical recruitment processes worldwide.

About the Chrome Extension:

Instant Email Capture : Quickly capture candidate emails directly from LinkedIn and GitHub for immediate and effective communication.

: Quickly capture candidate emails directly from LinkedIn and GitHub for immediate and effective communication. Deep Dive into Developer Profiles : When viewing a LinkedIn profile, the Prog.AI extension provides in-depth insights that go beyond the basics. Users will see technical skills, GitHub projects, and a unique Likely-to-Move™ score, along with contact details and other relevant information.

: When viewing a LinkedIn profile, the Prog.AI extension provides in-depth insights that go beyond the basics. Users will see technical skills, GitHub projects, and a unique Likely-to-Move™ score, along with contact details and other relevant information. Recruiters can source engineering talent from GitHub : When viewing a project on GitHub, the Prog.AI extension provides a list of all of the contributors with contact details.

: When viewing a project on GitHub, the Prog.AI extension provides a list of all of the contributors with contact details. Access to Vast Developer Data: Prog.AI builds profiles for over 60 million software developers by integrating data from GitHub, LinkedIn, Stackoverflow, and other sources, making it a treasure trove for sourcing hard-to-find tech talent.

Prog.AI builds profiles for over 60 million software developers by integrating data from GitHub, LinkedIn, Stackoverflow, and other sources, making it a treasure trove for sourcing hard-to-find tech talent. Complimentary to Use with More Available: The extension is complimentary, but for those who need more, Prog.AI offers paid plans that provide additional credits and advanced features.

About the Google Sheets Integration

Single-Click Data Export: With the new Google Sheets integration, users can export data with a single click directly from LinkedIn and GitHub, streamlining how users manage and interact with candidate information.

With the new Google Sheets integration, users can export data with a single click directly from LinkedIn and GitHub, streamlining how users manage and interact with candidate information. Enhanced Collaboration: Facilitate easier sharing and collaboration on candidate data within recruitment teams.

Facilitate easier sharing and collaboration on candidate data within recruitment teams. Integrated Workflow: Maintain efficient recruitment activities by integrating seamlessly with existing Google ecosystem tools.

About Prog.AI:

Prog.AI is a technology company that streamlines the recruitment of tech talent using artificial intelligence. With a database of 60 million software developers and information on over 50,000 tech skills, it helps recruiters find the perfect candidates quickly and efficiently. By analyzing programming code and digital footprints across platforms like GitHub, LinkedIn, and Stackoverflow, Prog.AI provides deep insights into candidates’ skills, making the recruitment process smoother and more effective.

Contact:

Maria Grineva, CEO and co-founder

maria@getprog.ai

