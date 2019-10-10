Quebec Pegmatite Announces Option Agreement with Abcourt Mines to Acquire Claims Adjacent to the Swanson Gold Deposit in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2024) – Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp. (CSE: QBC) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) (“QPC” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm’s length Option Agreement (the “Agreement“) with Abcourt Mines Inc. (“ABI“) pursuant to which ABI has granted the Company the right to acquire all of ABI’s title and interest (the “Option“) in and to 141 mineral claims covering approximately 5,579 hectares located in the Province of Québec, Canada, adjacent to the Swanson gold deposit (the “Property“).

The Property is located within the gold and critical minerals rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km north of the city of Val-d’Or and adjacent to the Swanson gold deposit, Abcourt-Barvue base metal (Zn-Pb-Ag) mine, and the Courville and Jolin gold deposits (Figure 1). The Property claims contain the same geological stratigraphy that hosts the Swanson gold deposit, extending the favourable strike length a total of 30 km along a NW to SE trend and over a width of 4 to 9 km. The Property is composed of alternating porphyritic andesites, basalts, rhyolites, and felsic tuffs belonging to the Figury Group as well as syenites, monzonites, diorites, tonalites and granodiorite intrusives. The Property includes both orogenic-type vein (structurally-controlled) and shear-hosted gold-bearing mineralization, with 17 gold (Au) and numerous gold-rich polymetallic (Ag, Cu, Zn, Pb and Mo) showings.

Gold showings on the Property are referenced from the Québec government SIGÉOM geological database and include the:

Jackson Showing – 553.28 g/t Au over 0.8m (historical drilling)

Jolin Showing – 20.00 g/t Au (historical grab sample)

Bartec Showing – 3.40 g/t Au over 1.5m (historical drilling)

Laflamme Sud Showing – 5.97 g/t Au over 0.3m (historical drilling)

Matttagami Lake showing – 4.29 g/t Au over 0.3m (historical drilling)

Malbar/Gros Louis Showing – 3.77 g/t Au over 0.9m (historical drilling)

Several gold showings on the Property also include historical mineral resource estimates referenced in SIGÉOM and completed prior to the introduction of CIM and NI 43-101 disclosure standards.

Paul Ténière, CEO of QPC commented, “We are very excited to acquire this claim package from ABI in one of the most prolific gold and critical minerals mining districts in Canada and adjacent to the Swanson gold deposit, a resource-stage property with significant gold potential. This region of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt is relatively underexplored and has significant potential for major discoveries through aggressive exploration and drilling programs targeting these major gold-bearing structures and shear zones. The Company is in the process of developing an exploration program that will successfully define and target gold bearing shear zones and includes airborne geophysics, LiDAR, soil/till geochemistry surveys, prospecting, and diamond drilling.“

Option Terms

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, in order to exercise the Option and acquire a 100% interest in the Property, the Company must:

(a) pay ABI $500,000 in cash within ten (10) days following the date on which the Option Agreement is executed (the “Effective Date“), after which the Company shall have acquired a 25% interest in and to the Property;

(b) pay ABI $500,000 in cash on or before the six (6) month anniversary of the Effective Date, after which the Company shall have acquired a cumulative 50% interest in and to the Property;

(c) pay ABI $500,000 in cash on or before the eighteen (18) month anniversary of the Effective Date, after which the Company shall have acquired a cumulative 75% interest in and to the Property; and

(d) pay ABI $500,000 in cash on or before the twenty-four (24) month anniversary of the Effective Date, after which the Company shall have acquired a cumulative 100% interest in and to the Property.

(collectively, the “Cash Payments,” and each a “Cash Payment“)

The Company has the option to complete the Cash Payments referred to in (b), (c), and (d) above through the issuance of common shares (“Common Shares“) in the capital of the Company, and such Common Shares shall be issued at a deemed price per Common Share equal to the ten trading (10) day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) prior to the applicable payment date. Further, the Company has the option to accelerate the completion of the Cash Payments to earn a 100% interest in and to the Property.

Following the Company’s exercise of the Option, the Company will:

(a) grant ABI a two percent (2%) net smelter returns royalty on certain mineral claims comprising the Property; and

(b) assume ABI’s obligations with respect to certain royalties currently existing on the Property

Proposed Name Change

The Company is also pleased to announce that it is contemplating a name change to “Lafleur Gold Corp.” to reflect its renewed focus on acquiring and exploring gold and critical minerals properties in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. The Company will provide further details pertaining to its proposed name change in a subsequent news release.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company, and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statements and Data Verification

This news release may contain scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent properties to the Company’s properties, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding the geology, mineralization, and mineral resources on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company’s properties.

The Qualified Person has reviewed the historical scientific and technical information on the Property from historical reports, government geological databases, and scientific papers, but has not yet fully verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying this information. Current limitations include getting access to original databases and assay certificates from the historical work programs.

About Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp:

Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp. (CSE: QBC) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) is a North American junior mining exploration company that has several 100%-owned properties in Quebec’s highly sought after critical minerals and lithium regions in James Bay and Mazérac covering approximately 303 km². The Company’s Vieux Comptoir Property is located approximately 45 km east of the Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project and 45 km west of Winsome Resources, Adina Project. The Company’s Mazérac Property is easily accessible and located 50 km southwest of Val-d’Or near Vision Lithium’s Cadillac Property and Winsome Resources’ Decelles Property.

