Relay42 unlocks customer intelligence with a new insights and reporting module, powered by Amazon QuickSight

AMSTERDAM, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relay42, a leading European Customer Data Platform (CDP), is leveraging Amazon QuickSight to power its new real-time customer intelligence, reporting, and dashboard module. Harnessing the breadth and quality of customer data, the new Insights module empowers marketing teams to dive deep into customer behaviors and gain invaluable insights into the performance of their marketing programs across all online, offline, paid, and owned marketing channels.

Preview of the Relay42 Insights module, in pre-beta version

Key capabilities of the Relay42 Insights module include:

Deep insights into customer behaviors: With the Relay42 Insights module, marketers can ask unlimited questions about their data and gain a deeper understanding of how to serve their customers more effectively.

Simplicity with AI-powered querying: Marketers can use artificial intelligence to query their data using natural language search, reducing the reliance on data scientists. Users can simply type a question to access insights on-demand, without the need for predefined queries or complex data manipulation.

Multi-source data integration: The Relay42 Insights module enables marketers to pull data from various sources. This includes CRM systems, call center records, and other external sources, providing a comprehensive view of customer interactions.

Customizable dashboards: Marketers can create customizable dashboards that suit their specific requirements, facilitating an easy visualization of key metrics and KPIs.

Real-time statistics: Leveraging real-time first-party data, the Insights module provides marketers with instant access to the latest insights to inform their decision-making when crafting marketing campaigns.

“We are very excited to work with Amazon to embed more customer intelligence into Relay42,” said Tomas Salfischberger, CEO and founder of Relay42. “The new module unlocks a treasure trove of customer intelligence and actionable insights to optimize marketing performance.”

About Relay42

Relay42 is an Orchestration Customer Data Platform (CDP) that empowers businesses to create meaningful customer relationships by utilizing smart technology to transform fragmented interactions into seamless journeys. Relay42 gives businesses the freedom, flexibility, and agility to build sustainable customer relationships, using valuable customer data as a baseline.

Global brands including Air France, KLM, Vattenfall, and FedEx rely on Relay42 to anticipate and address customer needs in real time across all online and offline channels. Relay42 is the only platform built for AI-driven customer journeys with real-time connectivity to all systems and touchpoints.

