RentoMojo and CleverTap Join Forces to Enhance Customer Engagement and Fuel Revenue Growth

San Francisco, Calif, & Mumbai, India, June 12, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, today announced its partnership with RentoMojo, an online rental solution. Through this collaboration, RentoMojo aims to enhance its customer engagement strategies, drive substantial revenue growth, and streamline its marketing efforts.

Founded in 2014, RentoMojo has carved out a niche in the rental industry. The company is known for its innovative rental solutions in furniture and appliances. It is on a robust growth trajectory and sought a strong customer engagement platform to support its business expansion plans.

With the previous customer engagement solution, RentoMojo faced challenges expanding its reach and boosting impressions. After a comprehensive evaluation, RentoMojo chose CleverTap over its competitors for its advanced analytics capabilities, and superior customer service to enhance their reach and impressions metrics. Additionally, CleverTap’s onboarding process demonstrated the depth of support and seamless integration across RentoMojo’s app and website, offering a unified view of customers.

With CleverTap, RentoMojo aims to achieve:

Enhanced user engagement and reduced churn through optimized customer funnels.

Increased repeat purchases and referrals through personalized upsell and cross-sell strategies.

Repeat transactions and maximized conversions, without increasing acquisition costs.

Dhruv Wahal, Growth and Revenue Head, RentoMojo, said, “Our primary focus has always been on building a sustainable and profitable business model, and choosing CleverTap was a strategic move for RentoMojo as we prepare for our next phase of growth. CleverTap’s advanced analytics, seamless integration, and strong support have helped us transform our customer engagement strategies. Most of all, their collaborative ethos has made us feel like we’re part of the same team working towards a common goal. We are confident that this partnership will help us achieve our growth plans, scale our business and enhance the overall customer experience.”

Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap, said, “RentoMojo’s remarkable strides in the rental industry make this partnership truly exciting. Together, we aim to create seamless experiences for their customers as they embark on an exponential growth phase. Through CleverTap’s platform, RentoMojo achieved a 37% boost in reachability compared to competition after a rigorous Proof of Concept (POC) that Rentomojo undertook. We’re thrilled to support RentoMojo with our innovative solutions, and their choice to leverage CleverTap’s platform underscores our commitment to delivering superior service and customer experiences.”

About RentoMojo

Brand Story

Rentomojo was born from a deep desire to transform lifestyles. We saw the struggle of urban living and set out to create a solution that brings ease and joy. We envisioned a world where people could embrace change without the burden of ownership. Rentomojo is not just a service; it’s a movement towards sustainable and minimalistic living, enabling you to create a home that evolves with you. We offer a promise of quality, convenience, and freedom, making each day better than the last.

Brand Overview

Rentomojo – India’s largest rental solution provider for furniture and appliances proudly boasts of a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store and over 4.5 lakh + loyal customers. Backed by leading investors like Accel Partners and Chiratae Ventures, we continue to provide flexible rental solutions for furniture, appliances and electronics, emphasizing convenience, affordability, and quality for urban young professionals. At Rentomojo, we offer more than just rental services—we open up a world of possibilities. With our guaranteed quality and swift service, you can bid farewell to the hassles of buying and embrace the convenience of renting. Welcome to a smarter, hassle-free way of living!

For more Information visit : www.rentomojo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rentomojo/

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalized experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalized journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics that encompasses every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimize each experience in real-time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement.

The platform is powered by TesseractDB™ – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.

CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John’s, and Tesco.

Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with presence in New York, São Paulo, Bogota, Mexico City, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Singapore, Jakarta, and Ho Chi Minh.

For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/

X: https://twitter.com/CleverTap

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap’s belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.

Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.

For more information:

SONY SHETTY

Director, Public Relations, CleverTap

+91 9820900036

sony@clevertap.com

IPSHITA BALU

Consultant

Archetype

+91 9590111798

ipshita.balu@archetype.co

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com