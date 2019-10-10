Rising in Cyber 2024 Program Spotlights Veza as Standout Identity Security Company

Company recognized for leading the industry through identity transformation, securing access to stop breaches and ransomware

Notable Capital partnered with 100+ CISOs, VPs of Security from companies such as Amazon, Atlassian, Coupang, and Netflix, and prominent venture capital firms to nominate and vote on approximately 200 companies in order to select the 30 honorees. Honorees were chosen based on their proven ability to solve critical problems for security teams. Having raised more than $6 billion collectively, the companies recognized by Rising in Cyber demonstrate the enthusiasm of the cybersecurity industry for innovation in this sector. In celebration, honorees will be recognized at the New York Stock Exchange today.

“Since our inception, Veza’s mission has been to illuminate, manage, and control the true picture of enterprise access so that organizations can find and reduce the risks that lead to breaches and ransomware,” said Tarun Thakur, Co-founder and CEO, Veza. “With our innovations of the Access Graph, Veza is guiding the industry through an identity transformation. Our inclusion in Rising in Cyber is validation that we’ve developed an innovative approach to understanding and monitoring permissions, helping our customers prevent damage from identity-based attacks.”

Powering the Identity Security programs of organizations like Blackstone, Expedia, and Wynn Resorts, Veza’s Access Platform lets security and identity professionals visualize, monitor, and control access entitlements across all applications and systems. This applies to both human identities, such as employees and contractors, and non-human identities like service accounts and service principals. With this comprehensive visibility and intelligence, Security Engineering and Security Operations teams maintain the principle of least privilege by adjusting permissions in response to changing business needs.

“We see more innovation among cybersecurity startups than ever before, especially as AI creates both opportunities and new risks. Areas such as identity and access management, cloud security, and application security will see increased adoption by CISOs as security teams adapt to the rising role of AI,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. “Congratulations to the honorees of Rising in Cyber 2024!”

About Veza

Veza is the Identity Security company, helping organizations secure access across the enterprise. Veza’s Access Platform goes beyond identity governance and administration (IGA) tools to visualize, monitor, and control permissions so that organizations can stay compliant, achieve least privilege, and de-risk the breach. Global enterprises like Wynn Resorts, Expedia, and Blackstone trust Veza to manage identity security posture, with use cases in privileged access management (PAM), non-human identities (NHI), cloud entitlements (CIEM), data system entitlements, SaaS entitlements, and identity governance and administration (IGA). Founded in 2020, Veza is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, and is funded by Accel, Bain Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Google Ventures (GV), Norwest Venture Partners, and True Ventures. Visit us at veza.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber recognizes the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by more than 100 leading CISOs, cybersecurity executives, and prominent venture capital firms. For Rising in Cyber 2024, about 200 companies were nominated, and 30 were recognized as honorees through an independent nomination and voting process. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, visit: www.risingincyber.com.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Block, Brightwheel, Drata, Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Slice, StockX, Stori, Vercel, Zendesk, and more.

Notable Capital is a longtime investor in the global cybersecurity sector. Its investments include Bitsight, Descope, Drata, Gem Security, Nozomi Networks, Orca Security, Torq, Vdoo, Wing Security, and more. More information can be found at www.notablecap.com and @notablecap.

