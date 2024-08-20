Rogers Launches National Customer Contest for Stanley Cup Final

Will send 10 Rogers customers, hockey fans and their guest to Game Four in Edmonton

Will co-host game-day concerts with NHL for fans outside Rogers Place

Will showcase real-time game updates on digital billboards throughout Edmonton





TORONTO, June 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers today announced a national customer contest, Bring Stanley Home, to send Rogers customers and hockey fans from across Canada to the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton. As the proud partner of the Edmonton Oilers and the NHL, the company will co-host free game-day concerts outside Rogers Place for games 3 and 4.

“This is an exciting time for hockey fans across Canada, and we’re thrilled to celebrate Canada’s game with customer contests, concerts, and unique experiences for our customers and hockey fans,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers.

Rogers customers have the chance to win 10 VIP trips for two to attend Game 4 at Rogers Place on Saturday, June 15, premium viewing at the concert, along with travel and accommodation. Visit Rogers.com/StanleyCup to enter for a chance to win. The Bring Stanley Home contest is part of a new national program, Rogers Beyond the Seat, that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to Rogers customers across the country.

Special concert viewing will also be reserved for Rogers customers. Stay tuned for more details on featured artists.

Rogers will continue to host Oilers Road Game Watch Parties at Rogers Place throughout the Stanley Cup Final, starting Saturday, June 8. To date more than 140,000 fans have attended the Game Watch Parties this post season.

To mark the Stanley Cup Final, Rogers is launching dynamic digital billboards in Edmonton featuring real-time updates on the latest score. The Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and CBC.

