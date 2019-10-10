Rosen Law Firm Urges Exscientia p.l.c. (EXAI) Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Exscientia p.l.c. (NASDAQ: EXAI) between March 23, 2022 and February 12, 2024. Exscientia p.l.c. describes itself as an “artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven Pharma-tech company that engages in the design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs.”





For more information, submit a form, email attorney Phillip Kim, or give us a call at 866-767-3653.

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that Exscientia p.l.c. (NASDAQ: EXAI) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendant Andrew Hopkins (“Hopkins”) had engaged in improper relationships with employees that were inconsistent with Exscientia’s standards and values; (2) defendant David Nicholson had prior knowledge of defendant Hopkins’s relationships and had improperly addressed Hopkins’s misconduct without consulting the Board of Directors; (3) Exscientia’s maintenance and enforcement of its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was inadequate to safeguard against the foregoing conduct; (4) the foregoing failures subjected Exscientia to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Exscientia p.l.c. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by June 25, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Rosen Law: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Rosen Law Firm does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Rosen Law Firm have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contacts

Laurence Rosen, Esq.



Phillip Kim, Esq.



The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.



275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor



New York, NY 10016



Tel: (212) 686-1060



Toll Free: (866) 767-3653



Fax: (212) 202-3827



case@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com