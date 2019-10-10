Semrush Announces General Availability of Cutting-Edge Enterprise SEO Platform

Strong Demand and Positive Feedback Reported from Large-Scale Customers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, unveils its Semrush Enterprise SEO platform, a product unlike any other in the digital marketing space. The Platform, now Generally Available, is designed for the most demanding clients and companies who need best-in-class tools like embedded AI workflows to complete SEO operations in record time to ultimately outshine their competitors. The software is designed to help large businesses significantly enhance their digital marketing operations, productivity, and online visibility, and unifies SEO operations across disparate teams, industries, and regions.





Using powerful AI and Semrush’s vast and verified database that exceeds 25.7 billion keywords and over 43 trillion backlinks, Semrush Enterprise SEO unlocks unique insights and reduces complex computational tasks that typically take multiple experts days to complete, to just minutes.

The Platform’s launch is considered one of the single biggest points of innovation in the SEO space in the last decade, and seeks to increase growth marketers and SEO managers’ output and productivity by more than ten times. Semrush Enterprise SEO also unlocks exclusive access to some of the world’s most talented marketing experts via a built-in professional services network, where businesses can work directly with elite industry professionals and consultants to support one-off activities or upgrade their long-term strategy.

AI-Powered Automation that Revolutionizes Efficiency: Businesses can harness the power of AI to streamline manual tasks, conduct technical SEO audits, and craft custom workflows, significantly reducing time investment. Users can now rapidly pinpoint issues stemming from algorithm updates and deployments, averting potential downtime and slashing analysis time from days to minutes with the innovative “What Has Happened?” report.

Businesses can harness the power of AI to streamline manual tasks, conduct technical SEO audits, and craft custom workflows, significantly reducing time investment. Users can now rapidly pinpoint issues stemming from algorithm updates and deployments, averting potential downtime and slashing analysis time from days to minutes with the innovative “What Has Happened?” report. Personalized Reporting to Empower Data-Driven Decision Making: Semrush’s cutting-edge A/B Analysis and Forecasting capabilities empower marketers to make informed decisions, optimizing value and revenue generation. Users can craft bespoke, easily digestible reports tailored to each business segment, facilitating seamless communication from team to executive levels.

Semrush’s cutting-edge A/B Analysis and Forecasting capabilities empower marketers to make informed decisions, optimizing value and revenue generation. Users can craft bespoke, easily digestible reports tailored to each business segment, facilitating seamless communication from team to executive levels. AI-Driven Content Analysis and Optimization: Gain real-time insights into content improvement opportunities with detailed reports that identify and prioritize pages for optimization. Marketers can also create content across multiple languages and save time and resources. The platform enables users to work with their content team(s) in real-time and generate campaign briefs within minutes.

Gain real-time insights into content improvement opportunities with detailed reports that identify and prioritize pages for optimization. Marketers can also create content across multiple languages and save time and resources. The platform enables users to work with their content team(s) in real-time and generate campaign briefs within minutes. Access to the Semrush Expert Network for On-Demand Professional Support: Semrush’s integrated network of top talent and experienced professional services team is available at the click of a button. Semrush’s contracted experts can step in to improve effectiveness of, for example, mobile SEO, link building, competitive intelligence, and keyword research.

“ Semrush’s new enterprise platform marks a giant leap forward in the SEO industry,” said Marcus Tober, SVP of Enterprise Solutions at Semrush. “ The way we’ve integrated AI, easy-to-use UX, and customization makes it a must-have for the day-to-day operations of virtually any enterprise marketer. The new platform redefines SEO; the game has changed and this is the new standard in the industry.”

Beyond AI, the Semrush enterprise SEO platform integrates a collaboration suite including project management functionality and messaging capabilities to provide marketers with a powerful way to execute, measure, and enhance marketing campaigns for big businesses.

“ What sets the platform apart is its emphasis on efficient task execution and the empowerment of teams to prioritize high-impact strategies, while quickly addressing bottlenecks. It’s all about generating tangible results, minimizing time spent on routine, daily tasks, and providing clear insights into the ROI of SEO investments,” added Tober.

Semrush Enterprise SEO was released to a small group of customers in October 2023, and the platform received significant and positive feedback from its adopters.

“ The adoption of the Enterprise SEO Platform has been a strategic game-changer for AutoScout24, giving us an additional important strategic SEO view against our competitors,” said Stephan F. Walcher, Director of SEO at AutoScout24 GmbH. “ By integrating advanced reporting and content workflows, we’ve significantly enhanced our market performance.”

“ At BlueGlass, we support clients from different industries with different challenges. As an SEO consultant, I need versatile and effective tools,” said Fabian Pfluger, SEO & Content Consultant at BlueGlass. “ Semrush Enterprise SEO is our new Swiss army knife for search engine optimization and creating content that works. It offers the best in-depth analysis, efficient workflows and excellent task management I can find. The Enterprise SEO Platform also allows me to do much more in a fraction of the time, freeing me up to focus on other areas of the business.”

For more information on Semrush Enterprise or to apply for access to the platform, go to: https://www.semrush.com/enterprise

