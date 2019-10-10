Shreds.AI Launches The First AI Capable Of Generating Complex Software

Shreds.AI reduces software development costs and time to market by over 80%. Shreds.AI demonstrates capabilities by regenerating WordPress code in Java, valued at $7 billion, in less than 24 hours.

SAN FRANCISCO and PARIS — June 13, 2024 — Shreds.AI, the first AI capable of generating complex, business-grade software from simple descriptions in record time, today announced its formal beta launch.

Shreds.AI slashes the time to market for software, along with team sizes and costs, by over 80% compared to traditional software development methods. It also solves the software obsolescence problem, increases software lifespan by more than 60% with automatic maintenance and makes it easy to switch software technology, for example, from PHP to Java, from C++ to JavaScript, etc.

Shreds.AI introduces two major innovations:

Human-level engineering automation: Shreds.AI is the first AI trained to perform tasks traditionally managed by software engineers. It manages large software complexities, making accurate decisions on component integration. Unlike current generative AIs, which only generate short code snippets for specific tasks, Shreds.AI can produce tens of thousands of lines and files of code, all with perfect coherence and orchestration.

More than an AI, Shreds.AI is a meta-AI, an AI that utilizes other AIs. Shreds.AI integrates with over eight different AIs, ranking and assigning tasks to each to ensure the highest quality output. Similar to how Google ranks websites, Shreds.AI analyzes and sorts other AIs, identifying their strengths to maximize their effectiveness in code generation.

Shreds.AI is capable of managing and driving complex software generation while acting as a meta-AI to produce the best possible code for each component.

Shreds.AI also offers a marketplace with a worldwide network of developers, enabling companies to human-validate AI-generated code at low cost and extend their software development and quality assurance teams.

“Businesses depend on developers to use generative AI like ChatGPT to boost their productivity, but before the launch of Shreds.AI, they lacked a way to systematically integrate generative AI into their workflows. Shreds.AI revolutionizes software development by automatically generating the full software, from architecture to code. The developers’ role is only to review and validate the generated code. This approach significantly increases productivity and dramatically reduces costs and time to market,” said Soufiane Amar, founder and CEO of Shreds.AI.

The Shreds.AI workflow is the first to include human validation as a part of code generation. Shreds.AI created a bridge between AI and software engineers by enabling collaboration through its marketplace, a space where developers validate AI-generated code. Shreds.AI generates code in an isolated and decoupled way, allowing developers to validate it through the marketplace without needing to know any project or company context.

“Shreds.AI shifts the paradigm from developers being assisted by AI to AI being assisted by developers, allowing each to excel in their strengths: AI generates code, while developers validate it and ensure it functions as intended,” said Amar.

Shreds.AI has already gained traction in private beta tests at major billion-dollar companies including automotive giant Stellantis and RTE (Réseau de Transport d’Électricité), the electricity transmission system operator of France.

“We’ve used Shreds.AI to speed up the development process. Even though Shreds.AI was at a very early stage, it demonstrated serious capabilities and allowed us to meet some critical deadlines,” said Tuan Do Cao, chief architect, Cars Opening Systems, Stellantis.

“We’ve used Shreds.AI for successfully generating some internal software and we are considering integrating it into our development workflow to gain speed and efficiency,” said Jérôme Menard, manager, Datadev Department, RTE.

Furthermore, in another test, Shreds.AI regenerated WordPress code in Java in less than 24 hours. Considering Automattic Inc., the parent company of WordPress, is valued at around $7.5 billion, this code holds significant value. WordPress powers over 800 million websites. The development and evolution of WordPress have taken years, highlighting the impressive capability of Shreds.AI to replicate such a complex system in a remarkably short time.

By regenerating various existing software, benchmarks show that an average software, which would typically cost $1 million to develop, can be created for less than $30,000. This reduced cost includes code generation and developer validation in the marketplace. This significant reduction in development expenses makes software more affordable and introduces a new perspective on the role of software in businesses, promoting innovation and efficiency.

To use Shreds.AI, users purchase Shreds coins that allow them to generate code. Users input a simple description of the software that they want Shreds.AI to create, and then Shreds.AI generates architectural diagrams and the code for independent and isolated features called shreds. Shreds.AI then allows the user to validate the generated code of the shreds either in the Shreds.AI public marketplace or internally with the same ease.

To use the Shreds.AI public marketplace, the user publishes the shreds in the Shreds.AI marketplace where software developers can validate the shreds without needing any context. The user receives bids from developers with varying experience and skills, and the user then selects the developer who best matches the qualifications and requirements for validating the shreds. The software developer then validates or edits the code if needed and notifies the user through the marketplace when completed. The user then pays the developer through the Shreds.AI public marketplace.

Shreds.AI allows seamless integration into business workflows by enabling users to purchase only the credits necessary for code generation. Developer validation ensures the generated software is robust and safe for use across various industries, including business, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, gaming and more.

About Soufiane Amar

Soufiane Amar, founder and CEO of Shreds.AI, has been a software developer, tech leader, and software architect for 15 years at major companies including Stellantis, Total, AXA and Bouygues Telecom. Amar increased his productivity by four times as a result of his AI research and use of ChatGPT, and then sought to automate nearly all of his work. He initially developed a model to automate ChatGPT usage and then resolved several algorithmic challenges, evolving the model into a comprehensive AI platform capable of generating everything required in his job, from architecture diagrams to code. He then developed Shreds.AI based on that AI research and platform.

About Shreds.AI

Shreds.AI is the first AI capable of generating complex, business-grade software and architectural diagrams from simple descriptions in record time. Shreds.AI slashes the time to market for software, along with team sizes and costs, by over 80% compared to traditional software development methods. It also solves the software obsolescence problem and increases software lifespan by more than 60% with automatic maintenance and by making it easy to change the technology used in a software application, for example, from PHP to another technology. Shreds.AI also offers a marketplace with a worldwide network of developers, enabling companies to human-validate AI-generated code at low cost and extend their software development and quality assurance teams. For more information, visit https://dev.shreds.ai/.

Media contact

Caroline Kamerschen

PRforShreds.AI@bospar.com

Related