Signaling Its Dedication to Embracing Innovation and Fostering a Greener Maritime Industry, Arrow Marine Is Officially Green Marine Certified

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2024) – Arrow Marine Services, one of Vancouver’s most trusted shipyards, is thrilled to announce its certified participation with Green Marine; a move that proves its dedication to minimizing its footprint while working towards a more sustainable future.

To achieve Green Marine’s certification, Arrow Marine Services has assessed its environmental conduct based on the program’s performance indicators addressing key issues such as GHG, spill prevention, stormwater management, and community impacts. Yvon Postnikoff, Division Manager says, “It’s rare for shipyards of our size to have this type of certification, especially environmental and sustainability certifications of a voluntary nature. We have been making constant improvements to our processes and procedures, with 75-80% of the Level 3 documentation requirements completed prior to the March 2024 verification audit. The implementation of industry best practices and regular documentation regarding our wastewater management and disposal, shipyard waste generation and recycling, spill prevention and waste blasting/paint material disposal activities are important for us, given our proximity to the Fraser River and to minimize the risk of accidental environmental contamination.”

Following a 6-hour onsite inspection in late March of 2024, the AMS shipyard “demonstrated a high level of achievement with an overall average score of 2.3 surpassing the global shipyard average score from last year of 2.2.” as summarized in the Verification Report by Envirochem Services for Green Marine. Jacob Adams, Director of Sustainability and Manager of Optimization said, “Green Marine provides a great roadmap to focus on the areas that matter. Yvon and his team at AMS took this roadmap and over the last year have made great progress in improving their sustainability performance across several fronts. I get the privilege of visiting the shipyard a couple times each year, and it is always a pleasure to see the progress they have made. It is rare for shipyards of this size to take this kind of lead in sustainability, and as Director of Sustainability, I am immensely proud of the people and progress AMS has made.”

Being a participant of the program has changed the shipyard. Yvon says, “the Green Marine initiative has helped to create a system of accountability for the team and has raised the bar on professionalism and integrity from the crew’s work quality to attitude to shipyard housekeeping and overall health, safety and environmental activities.” He continued, “These activities, changes and increased professionalism have allowed AMS to expand operations to accommodate and enable large-scale vessel refits and highly technical modifications, which in past we didn’t have the level of experience or expertise to successfully undertake.”

View the performance report online at https://green-marine.org/certification/results/

####

Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. Media Contact

Amelia Hillyard

Arrow Transportation Systems Inc.

ahillyard@arrow.ca

1-250-819-9753

Green Marine Media Contact

info@green-marine.org

About Arrow Transportation Systems Inc.

Established in 1919, Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected transportation companies in Canada. Arrow specializes in commodity hauling, facilities management, logistics management, marine services, manufacturing, product distribution and technology development. Arrow is valued for its integrity, technology and innovative transportation solutions that exceed customer expectations. arrow.ca

About Green Marine

Green Marine is the leading environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry. It is a voluntary initiative that helps its participants to improve their environmental performance beyond regulations. Green Marine targets key environmental issues related to air, water and soil quality, biodiversity protection, and community relations.

Arrow and Green Marine logos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9965/211946_fd9848a8043bdba8_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211946