Sonim Technologies Announces TAA Compliant Manufacturing for New 5G Connected Solutions Portfolio

Select products achieve Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance; unlocks new market opportunities and enhances operational resilience

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 4, 2024) – Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading provider of mobility solutions that include ultra-rugged and rugged phones, connected devices, and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives, today announced the strategic manufacturing plan for its new 5G connected solutions portfolio outside of China. Select products from this portfolio are now TAA compliant, meeting the requirements necessary for procurement by the United States government, including specific country of origin limitations. Additionally, other products in the company’s broader lineup of devices will also be manufactured outside of China to enhance operational resilience and open new market opportunities. This strategic move ensures Sonim’s commitment to high standards and reliability in their product offerings.

These milestones mark significant advancements in Sonim’s long-term growth and expansion strategy. The decision to diversify manufacturing locations reflects Sonim’s commitment to operational flexibility and geopolitical risk mitigation, enabling the company to better serve its enterprise, government, and public safety customers. Additionally, securing TAA compliance broadens market opportunities, particularly within U.S. federal agencies and other regulated sectors.

“Strategically locating our manufacturing operations outside of China and achieving TAA compliance for select models of our 5G connected solutions products are pivotal steps in strengthening our supply chain and aligning with the regulatory requirements of our key markets,” said Peter Liu, CEO of Sonim Technologies. “These efforts reinforce our dedication to delivering secure, reliable, and high-quality wireless internet solutions, while also supporting our commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibility. By taking these strategic actions, we meet customer needs, enhance our ESG contributions, and further solidify our leadership in rugged, durable mobility solutions.”

Sonim Technologies Announces TAA Compliance

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/211627_sonim_taa_0603-01.jpg

Industry analysts recognize the strategic importance of these developments. “Sonim’s approach to diversifying its manufacturing footprint and attaining TAA compliance positions the company well within its target markets,” said David Krebs, EVP, VDC Research Group. “This strategic shift enhances their competitive edge and aligns with market demands for secure, compliant solutions.”

Sonim’s ongoing advancements highlight its unwavering focus on enhancing product offerings and solidifying its leadership in the rugged tech market. With robust solutions trusted by U.S. government, first responders, and Fortune 500 companies, Sonim continues to set the standard for durability and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.sonimtech.com.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the declaring and reaffirming of Sonim’s business strategy and objectives, characteristics and the timing of the availability of the new products, the successful expansion of Sonim’s products in new markets, the impact of certain events on Sonim’s business, and Sonim’s ability to grow and to capitalize the market opportunity. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “achieve,” “aim,” “ambitions,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “committed,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goals,” “grow,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “milestone,” “objective,” “on track,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “pending,” “plan,” “position,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “progress,” “promises,” “roadmap,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “targets,” “to be,” “upcoming,” “will,” “would,” and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; Sonim’s material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim’s revenue; Sonim’s entry into the data device sector could divert our management team’s attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim’s ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim’s common stock; Sonim’s ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim’s reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim’s ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim’s ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim’s quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim’s wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim’s control, as well as the other risk factors described under “Risk Factors” included in Sonim’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Anette Gaven

Sonim Technologies

M: 619-993-3058

pr@sonimtech.com

Investor Contact

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

M: 214-597-8200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211627