Sylogist Announces Divestiture of its Managed IT Services Division

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2024) – Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist or the “Company”), a leader in public sector SaaS solutions, is divesting its non-strategic Managed IT Services division to Mountain View IT Solutions (“MVITS”) of Calgary, AB. “Consistent with our strategy to hand-off professional service activities to a carefully vetted partner community over time, this divestiture allows us to further concentrate our efforts on growing the SaaS aspect of our revenue profile, where we see accelerating value creation and leverage opportunities, “said Bill Wood, CEO of Sylogist. “We are confident that MVITS is well-positioned to deliver exceptional value to our Managed IT Services customers and our combined teams are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for the modest number of customers it affects. MVITS will join our partner community going forward whereby they render managed IT services to Sylogist customers that require it.”

About Sylogist:

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company’s stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sedarplus.ca or at www.sylogist.com.

About Mountain View IT Solutions:

Mountain View IT Solutions (MVITS) is a dynamic and innovative IT Managed Services Provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive and cost-effective technology solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Its mission is to empower organizations with reliable and secure IT infrastructure, allowing them to focus on their core competencies while MVITS handles their technology needs. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, MVITS is a trusted partner for businesses seeking top-tier IT support and management services. Information about MVITS can be found at www.mvits.ca

