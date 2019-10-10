Telescope Innovations to Participate in Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference 2024

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 11, 2024) – Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (“Telescope” or the “Company“), a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, is pleased to announce its participation the 2024 Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference hosted by Fastmarkets. The conference will take place on June 24-27 in Las Vegas, NV.

Dr. Ryan Jansonius, VP of Chemistry Contract Services for the Company, and Jeffrey Sherman, COO, will present the Company’s proprietary lithium refinement technology (ReCRFT™), which generates battery-quality lithium carbonate from brines in a single step. ReCRFT™ significantly reduces manufacturing costs, eliminating the need for feed polishing steps including ion or solvent exchange. The process is also compatible with highly impure and variable feedstocks.

ReCRFT™ embodies Telescope’s cross-sector innovation, wherein cutting edge tools from the pharmaceutical sector are applied to solve process manufacturing challenges in the minerals industry. A white paper outlining the ReCRFT™process is also available through the company’s website.

“Over the past 6 months, ReCRFT™ has garnered significant attention from the battery raw materials industry,” commented Sherman. “We are excited to continue engaging closely with the field in Las Vegas this month, as our technology and services expand through industrial adoption and commercial deployment.”

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

