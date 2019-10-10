Tempus Announces Expansion of Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Leverage Tempus Next to Support Guideline-directed Biomarker Testing in NSCLC

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announces an expansion of its collaboration with AstraZeneca, which leverages Tempus Next to arm physicians with technology that supports the delivery of guideline-directed biomarker testing for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The magnitude and frequency of updates to oncology guidelines each year make it difficult for the updates to be rapidly incorporated into patient treatment plans. As part of a larger, strategic collaboration, the two companies are now expanding upon a pilot program that utilizes Next, Tempus’ care pathway intelligence platform, to help physicians determine if their patients with NSCLC may benefit from guideline-directed molecular testing, including testing for epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations.





EGFR is a biomarker that presents in some patients with NSCLC and that has specific targeted therapies associated with it. Currently, ~30-40% of eligible NSCLC patients do not receive appropriate testing1. In September 2023, Tempus and AstraZeneca initiated a pilot program to leverage Next to identify this specific care gap at participating provider sites, using AI to scan unstructured clinical data to understand which patients may be eligible for testing based on clinical guidelines, and notifying treating physicians to inform care. The pilot’s initial success within the first six months prompted a new expansion of the program to support deployment of the care pathway model in a total of 15 provider sites.

“Next was designed to ensure all patients have access to treatment plans based on the most up-to-date guidelines by equipping physicians with cutting-edge tools in their existing workflows to support the delivery of evidence-based care,” said Chris Scotto DiVetta, Senior Vice President, AI Applications at Tempus. “We were excited to see initial success in this program and look forward to contributing to a future where advanced technology and medical expertise unite to improve outcomes for all patients.”

Tempus Next is designed to accelerate the adoption of precision medicine and enhance patient outcomes. The solution integrates seamlessly with EMRs in order to analyze a comprehensive suite of data—including clinical notes, molecular information, and imaging—to pinpoint certain deviations from care guidelines. Participating health systems receive regular updates, supporting guideline-directed care for their patients. To learn more, visit tempus.com/oncology/care-pathway-solution.

1 Sadik H, Pritchard D, Keeling DM, et al. Impact of Clinical Practice Gaps on the Implementation of Personalized Medicine in Advanced Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer. JCO Precis Oncol. 2022;6:e2200246. doi:10.1200/PO.22.00246

