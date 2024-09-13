The 11th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) are now accepting entries across new, diverse categories

HONG KONG, June 6, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Organisers of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) have announced an expanded roster of categories for the programme’s 2024 edition.

The 11th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) are now accepting submissions ahead of the highly anticipated presentation ceremony on Friday, 13 December 2024. This prestigious event will be held at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, promising a day of celebration and recognition for outstanding achievements in the Chinese property sector.

Submissions from eligible entrants are currently being accepted via asiapropertyawards.com until 13 September 2024.

Key dates for the 2024 edition:

13 September 2024 – Entries close

23 September – 14 October 2024 – Site Inspections (Hong Kong and Macau)

16-17 October 2024 – Final Judging

13 December 2024 – Awards Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand

13 December 2024 – Regional Grand Final Gala Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

Embracing change, underscoring innovation

The latest edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) features an expanded list of categories that embrace change and underscore innovation in the real estate industry.

New categories in 2024 include titles for affordable residential developers as well as the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) awards for companies that lead in sustainable design, sustainable construction, energy efficiency, and social impact.

Outstanding projects can also compete for new categories distinguishing the country’s finest investment properties; lifestyle developments; nature-integrated projects; and sales galleries.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Awards and Events, said: “Following the successful return of our awards programme to a physical format last year, we eagerly anticipate another celebration of success in China this year, recognising exemplary leaders and professionals in property development, architecture, and design. With innovative ideas and a commitment to quality, the real estate industry across Asia demonstrates resilience and adapts to challenges. As the Gold Standard of real estate, we believe the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards inspire creativity, stimulate solutions, elevate standards, and will ultimately help drive positive outcomes for the property sector in China.”

The Best in Asia

Top winners will have an opportunity to compete with their peers for the coveted titles of “Best in Asia” at the 19th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on 13 December 2024.

China showcased exceptional projects at last year’s 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final where developments such as The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong by Sino Land Company Limited; M8 by China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited; and New Bund 31 by Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Limited garnered regional acclaim.

The winners of the 2024 awards will be determined by an independent panel of judges, composed of experts in the property sector and related fields. The judges conduct a transparent, fair, and impartial selection process under the supervision of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network.

Ken Ip, chairperson of the Awards in Mainland China and chairman of Asia MarTech Society, said: “The Mainland Chinese property market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and innovation in the face of headwinds. Last year’s landmark edition of our awards programme showcased the incredible dedication and creativity of developers and designers, setting new benchmarks across China’s real estate industry. Building on this success, we are glad to open entries for the latest edition of our awards, featuring exciting new categories that reflect current trends and opportunities.”

Paul Tse, chairperson of the Awards in Hong Kong and Macau and president of the Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers, said: “Last year saw the remarkable achievements of the Hong Kong and Macau property sectors showcased on the international platform of the awards. As we embark on a new edition of the awards in 2024, we anticipate an even more robust display of excellence, growth, and development in these cities. We look forward to developers and designers embracing change, exploring fresh opportunities, and guiding consumers towards a more brilliant, sustainable property market in Hong Kong and Macau.”

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) are part of the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which marks its 19th year in 2024. The series covers key markets across the region, spanning Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, with exclusive gala events and ceremonies that represent the most anticipated property events of the year.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), the 11th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) programme is supported by official partner Anjuke; official marketing partner Global Design Awards Lab; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner Molihua Media Group (MMG); media partners Mingtiandi and The Standard; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: asiapropertyawards.com.

About PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2024, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2024.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 34 million property seekers(2) to connect with almost 55,000 agents’ monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.8 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 16 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform,Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com;PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2023 and December 2023.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2023 and December 2023.

(3) Based on data between October 2023 and December 2023.

(4) Based on data between October 2023 and December 2023.

PropertyGuru Contacts:

General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com

Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Media Relations & Marketing Services Manager

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: nate@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:

Kai Lok Kwok, Solutions Manager

M: (+66) 97117 8595

E: kai@propertyguru.com

Yiming Li, Solutions Manager

M: +66 082 292 1309

E: nick@propertyguru.com

