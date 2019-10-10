Trenchant Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 20, 2024) – Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) (OTC: AITTF) (“Trenchant” or the “Company“) announces that, further to its News Release of June 12, 2024, it has completed its non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering“), pursuant to which it has issued 400,000 units (each, a “Unit“) for gross proceeds of $100,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a “Share“) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share (each, a “Warrant Share“) at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following closing. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering, and the Shares that may be issuable on exercise of the warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering.

