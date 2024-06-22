TripGift Supercharges Global Travel Gifting: World’s First 103-Currency Platform

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – TripGift, the market-leading, multi-currency travel and bucket list experience gift cards and redemption marketplace, breaks new ground today by announcing an unprecedented expansion into 103 currencies, with local currency reach in a staggering 180 countries – a first for any brand or gift card provider. This industry-first achievement solidifies TripGift’s position as the most globally accessible travel and experience gifting and redemption platform, empowering individuals and businesses everywhere to bestow the gift of travel and bucket list dreams. This strategic move caters to the ever-growing demand for outbound, domestic and inbound travel.

TripGift world view

Travel the world with TripGift travel gift cards and marketplace

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is projecting a record-breaking year for Travel & Tourism in 2024, with the sector’s global economic contribution set to reach an all-time high of $11.1 trillion.

“We are thrilled to drive innovation and value in the market with this landmark expansion,” said Cary George, Founder and CEO at TripGift. “Travel transcends borders and is a major motivator of human behaviour, creating meaningful, memorable and stronger connections with loved ones and culture. “Now digitally gifting travel, anywhere to anywhere, has never been easier, especially for businesses.”

TripGift’s expanded currency portfolio encompasses a wider range of regions, including:

Asia

Middle East

Africa

Eastern Europe

Central Europe

Key Advantages of TripGift’s 103-Currency Security-Minded Platform and Ecosystem:

Unparalleled Choice: Gift in the recipient’s local currency for a stress-free, digital self-serve travel booking experience.

Global Appeal: Perfect for individuals and businesses seeking a unique personalised gift to surprise and delight.

Business Value Creation: for Incentives, Activations, Retention, Rewards and Upgrades.

Flexibility and Freedom: Recipients can choose their dream trip or part of a trip on TripGift’s user-friendly platform.

Secure Digital Wallet to store balances and all booking transaction details in one place.

About TripGift

TripGift® leads the market in multi-currency, travel anywhere digital gift cards, offering eight hero brand gift cards, including AirlineGift, BucketlistGift, HotelsGift, eLearnGift, FlystayGift, RentacarGift, TripGift and ToursGift, and opening doors to over 1.5 million bookable travel experiences in its online marketplace. The platform encompasses major airlines, hotels, and car rentals, as well as extraordinary local and global curated bucket list experiences, VIP sporting events, and cultural and music events. Customers can seamlessly redeem their gift cards exclusively within TripGift’s unique business ecosystem.

TripGift® leads the market with its industry-first, security-minded, 103 transactional currency processor, gift card API and global experiential marketplace for travel anywhere with its retail digital travel gift cards, ideal for local, regional and global travel gifting, travel rewards, loyalty rewards, employee rewards, incentives, wedding gifts, subscription bundles, cash back and prizes.

Contact:

Hayley Rippon

Global Brand Controller

pr@tripgift.com

Contact Information

Hayley Rippon

Global Brand Controller

pr@tripgift.com

SOURCE: TripGift

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com