UneeQ Transforms Enterprise AI by Allowing Organizations to Leverage Their AI Investments and Create Digital Humans at Scale

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2024) – Many enterprises are investing in their own Generative AI and building Large Language Models. UneeQ, a global leader in digital human technology, has unveiled a new way to help companies leverage these substantial investments to create digital humans with unprecedented flexibility and scalability.

The company’s updated powerful platform, revealed at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) US Conference, demonstrates the ease at which organizations can deploy the power of digital humans to effect real change at scale. With their lifelike facial expressions and movements, digital humans foster emotional connections that amplify the impact of employee training, sales and customer service support at scale.

According to Twilio’s 2024 State of Customer Engagement Report, 76% of businesses say personalized customer experiences are a high or critical priority in 2024. And 64% of digitally engaged consumers claim they would quit a brand if their experience wasn’t personalized.

Key benefits for enterprise companies:

Integration with Existing AI Investments : Enterprises can leverage their current AI and generative AI solutions for a seamless interaction experience.

: Enterprises can leverage their current AI and generative AI solutions for a seamless interaction experience. Deployment Flexibility and Scalability : Options for cloud, hybrid, or on-premise deployments to suit various infrastructure needs with the ability to run an unlimited number of digital humans simultaneously.

: Options for cloud, hybrid, or on-premise deployments to suit various infrastructure needs with the ability to run an unlimited number of digital humans simultaneously. Enhanced 3D Rendering : Utilizes existing 3D rendering-capable server infrastructure for superior digital human interaction.

: Utilizes existing 3D rendering-capable server infrastructure for superior digital human interaction. Improved Quality: Unrivaled low latency, higher frame rate and improved resolution.

“UneeQ is setting a new industry standard,” says Tyler Merritt, Field CTO at UneeQ. “The web as we know it is poised to evolve with interactive conversational intelligence services that embody an organization’s brand. Digital humans are at the forefront of that transformation. Through intelligent perception, cognitive thinking, personalized responses, and emotive interaction, they instill an emotional connection, driving engagement and brand loyalty.”

Attendees at the AWE US Conference in Long Beach, CA, can see this in action at UneeQ’s Booth #432. Additional demos are available upon request.

For more information or to arrange a demo, visit our website or contact us directly.

MORE ON DIGITAL HUMANS:

UneeQ is forging a new frontier with proprietary technology that creates digital humans with more lifelike capabilities and that deliver more accurate information. In April, UneeQ announced its partnership with NVIDIA on next-generation digital human animation, combining NVIDIA ACE with UneeQ’s Synanim™ AI animation engine. UneeQ also deploys its Synapse™ product to teach its digital humans to do specific jobs in hours – orchestrating large language models, company data and trusted sources of information, improving brand safety and preventing hallucinations.

Gartner predicts that the digital human market is worth $125 billion, far surpassing the chatbot market of $5 billion, as users want more lifelike AI interfaces. Gartner says that 50% of B2B buyers will interact with a digital human by 2026.

ABOUT UNEEQ: UneeQ is a global leader in digital human technology, providing lifelike and emotionally-intelligent AI-powered virtual beings for businesses seeking to elevate customer experiences. UneeQ’s customers include Qatar Airways and Deutsche Telekom. UneeQ’s platform enables organizations to create highly personalized interactions that drive engagement, foster trust and deliver exceptional value.

Press contact:

Judy Kalvin

Company B

judy@companyb-ny.com

646.872.3719

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213272