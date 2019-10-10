Userful Appoints Jeff Metcalf As Chief Financial Officer

New Executive To Lead The Company’s Financial Strategy

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined data visualization platform, announced the appointment of Jeff Metcalf as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).





Mr. Metcalf brings over 20 years of finance and accounting experience to his new role as CFO as well as extensive technology leadership experience. Prior to joining Userful, Mr. Metcalf held key finance leadership roles as VP Finance and divisional CFO, working for Calgary technology enabled companies DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Pure Technologies. Prior thereto, Mr. Metcalf held several Controller roles, and started his career with KPMG, where he progressed to Audit Senior Manager. As CFO, Mr. Metcalf will serve on Userful’s executive team and lead Userful’s G&A department, supporting the growth and long-term vision of the company.

“I am delighted to welcome Jeff to Userful. His leadership will serve as a tremendous asset as we continue the growth of our Infinity Platform, focused on the enterprise market. Jeff’s experience scaling technology companies sets the stage for the next chapter of Userful,” says John Marshall, CEO, Userful.

“I’m excited to join Userful as it expands its Infinity Platform into the enterprise sector where it is experiencing over 90% growth. This marks an exhilarating phase of the company and I’m committed to help scale-up enterprise operations through the channel,” says Jeff Metcalf, CFO, Userful.

About Userful

Userful™ is a leading provider of IT solutions for core enterprise operations and mission-critical environments serving IT organizations worldwide. Userful’s software-defined data visualization platform provides services and management through a complete suite of enterprise AV applications for comprehensive organizational and situational awareness, and readiness for modernized operations. Userful harnesses the same unified platform to provide global manageability through a single-pane-of-glass.

Built on IT standards and protocols, the Userful Infinity Platform™ is scalable, secure, centrally managed, and future-proof. Its software-defined architecture reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) and eliminates the supply-chain constrained proprietary hardware and the operational silos created by traditional AV deployments.

Userful partners with leading global companies powering a technology ecosystem that ensures seamless integrations and end-to-end interoperability. A multinational company with headquarters in Silicon Valley and Calgary, AB, Userful supports customers in more than 100 countries around the world. https://www.userful.com/

