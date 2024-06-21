Xineoh Technologies Inc. Announces Leadership Transition: New Chairman Appointed

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2024) – Xineoh Technologies Inc. (“Xineoh” or the “Company”), at the forefront of AI-driven insights, announces a leadership transition. Hans Hawinkels, who has served as Chairman since 2021, has stepped down from the role and as a director. The board and the entire Xineoh team extend their heartfelt gratitude to Hans for his immense contributions in establishing Xineoh as a trailblazer in AI technology.

During his tenure, Hans played a pivotal role in guiding Xineoh through crucial growth phases, fostering innovation, and strengthening the Company’s market position. His leadership has been instrumental in steering Xineoh towards achieving its strategic goals, and his legacy will continue to influence the Company’s trajectory.

Taking over as the new Chairman is Abdul Khaleck Ismail, a seasoned business leader with over 40 years of management experience, including 33 years in leadership roles across the IT and telecommunications sectors. Abdul has a proven track record of IT leadership. His notable achievements include turning around non-profitable telecommunication companies into profitable entities and significantly improving market share and EBITDA margins for MTN Zambia, where he served as CEO. MTN Group is a leading multinational telecommunications company with a market capitalization exceeding $11 billion and over 280 million customers across Africa and the Middle East.

Currently, Abdul serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Vunani Fintech Limited and has held various board and advisory positions, including as an Advisory Board member of Xineoh and Non-Executive Director at Tech Mahindra South Africa. His strategic vision and leadership capabilities, combined with his deep understanding of AI and IT transformation, make him an invaluable asset to Xineoh as its new Chairman.

Also joining Xineoh’s board as a distinguished leader in the technology industry is Barnes Cooper. During his nearly three decade tenure at Intel, Barnes held pivotal roles, including Senior Fellow and Chief Architect for Power Management and Energy Efficiency. His illustrious career is marked by over 100 US patents, demonstrating his deep technical insight and groundbreaking contributions to the field.

Beyond his patent portfolio, Barnes has played instrumental roles in shaping industry standards and spearheading initiatives in power optimization and system efficiency. His leadership in architecting power management technologies and fostering collaborative engagements with industry leaders underscores his strategic vision and ability to drive transformative change. With Barnes Cooper’s wealth of experience and commitment to innovation, Xineoh stands poised to benefit from his visionary leadership and invaluable contributions to our strategic direction and technological advancement.

About Xineoh Technologies Inc.:

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Xineoh Technologies Inc. is a pioneering force, transforming raw data into actionable intelligence. Our proprietary AI algorithms offer businesses a unique lens, driving growth and redefining data-driven strategies.

