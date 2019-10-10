Ynvisible and Hive-Zox Announce Innovative Smart Label for Real-Time Monitoring of Pharma Products in Supply Chains

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 24, 2024) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”), a leading provider of printed low-power e-paper display products, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Hive-Zox, a Swiss-based company providing supply-chain digitalization solutions for visibility and real-time monitoring. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays will be integrated into a new, compact, smart label designed for pharmaceutical and healthcare shipment monitoring. Hive-Zox anticipates scaling the solution to over 1 million units annually.

Key Highlights:

Launch of ConnectedLabel: Hive-Zox has launched a new cost-effective, automated monitoring smart label solution, the ConnectedLabel, for pharmaceutical and healthcare shipments, to the market.

Hive-Zox has launched a new cost-effective, automated monitoring smart label solution, the ConnectedLabel, for pharmaceutical and healthcare shipments, to the market. Ynvisible’s E-Paper Displays: Ynvisible’s thin, flexible, cost-effective e-paper displays were selected as the ideal visual interface for the smart label solution, for their compact design and low power consumption.

Ynvisible’s thin, flexible, cost-effective e-paper displays were selected as the ideal visual interface for the smart label solution, for their compact design and low power consumption. Advanced Logistics: The integration of Ynvisible’s e-paper displays into the ConnectedLabel solution marks an important progress for Ynvisible in the smart labels space, with volumes potentially achieving more than 1 million units in 2025.



CONNECTEDLABEL FOR SUPPLY CHAIN REAL-TIME

TEMPERATURE MONITORING, WITH INTEGRATED YNVISIBLE E-PAPER DISPLAY

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4685/214127_aa0ef85ab47ddaee_001full.jpg

Transforming Supply Chain Monitoring

Hive-Zox offers connected Monitoring as a Service (cMaaS), a complete Real-Time Visibility platform for global supply chains, from end-to-end, at product level. Hive-Zox has recently announced a new smart label product, the ConnectedLabel, through which they provide a cost-effective automated monitoring solution of pharmaceutical and healthcare shipments and delivery.

For this product, Hive-Zox was searching for a compact, ultra-thin, highly flexible display to seamlessly integrate into their advanced tracking labels. Ynvisible’s cutting-edge printed e-paper displays perfectly met the customer’s needs because they are slim, ultra-low power and reflective, serving as a dynamic interface and delivering real-time feedback, without escalating costs.

“When designing our ConnectedLabel, low power consumption, thinness, and cost were all crucial factors for achieving a truly long-lasting smart label. Ynvisible’s leading role in innovative e-paper displays made them the ideal partner for us. We have established a strong partnership and look forward to building on it in the future,” said Charles Bourbonnais, CEO and Founder of Hive-Zox.

“In the demanding fields of pharmaceutical and healthcare delivery, maintaining optimal environmental conditions is vital for product safety. This smart label innovation takes cold chain logistics into a more sophisticated, data-driven era of real-time monitoring and control,” said Diogo Cunha, Business Development Associate of Ynvisible.

The integration of Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays into supply chain real-time monitoring solutions is a good example of a promising application for using Ynvisible’s displays in smart label applications. Printed e-paper displays can visually convey critical information, in real time, and are a more convenient, accurate and user-friendly solution than current analogue solutions, while being highly energy efficient and more sustainable than other competing digital solutions. In addition to emitting visual alerts when a product is exposed to certain conditions during transport and logistics, other applications for smart labels include showing real-time product information and product usage conditions, in markets including Retail, Supply Chain and Logistics, and Medical and Pharma. The estimated near-term market potential for Ynvisible’s displays in smart labels is, therefore, significant, serving a wide range of industries that demand simple and energy-efficient visual interfaces.

About Hive-Zox

Hive-Zox offers connected Monitoring as a Service (cMaaS), a complete Real-Time Visibility platform for global supply chains, from end-to-end, at product level; tracking, identifying, and monitoring environmental conditions of transportation and storage from first mile to last mile and everything in between, 24/7. Hiv Zox’s cMaaS is a full stack solution incorporating next generation Mobile-IoT networks to offer an automated and seamless approach to monitoring products and shipments. An all-inclusive, low cost solution that provides immediate actionable information to help clients reduce costs, reduce waste, guarantee products, and ensure public safety. Additional information on Hive- Zox is available at www.hive-zox.com.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Upcoming Ynvisible Webinar

Join Ynvisible’s investor-focused webinar on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 4:00 pm (CET) / 10:00 am (EST). CEO Ramin Heydarpour and the executive team will highlight progress in product development, customer acquisition, and market strategy. Investors will gain insights into technical and commercial achievements, future prospects, and strategic initiatives. Register here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

+1 778-683-4324

ir@ynvisible.com

Public Relations

pr@ynvisible.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214127