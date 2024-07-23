Alta Partners with Australia’s Ray White Capital Enhancing Access to Private Real Estate Opportunities

Australia’s largest real estate group selects Asia’s leading digital securities exchange for launching their flagship Real Estate Private Credit Fund in Southeast Asia

Collaboration aligns with Alta’s goal to democratise access to high-quality, high-demand alternative assets.

Since 2017, Ray White Capital has deployed A$2.7 billion in capital in credit.

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Alta, Asia’s leading digital securities exchange for alternative assets, has partnered with Australia’s largest real estate group, Ray White Capital (RW Capital) to launch the firm’s offerings and broaden access to Australian Real Estate Private Credit.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ray White Capital to bring their exceptional Australian real estate private credit offerings to our platform,” said Muzahir Degani, Head of Private Capital Markets, Alta. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to democratise access to high-quality alternative assets in Asia and beyond. Alta’s global investor community will now have unprecedented access to the robust and diverse opportunities that Australian real estate private credit presents.”

Australian real estate private credit is currently Australia’s number one investment class by annual investment volume. Private credit allocations in Australia have surpassed equity investments, with $25 billion allocated in 2023 and $54 billion allocated year-to-date in 2024. The non-bank real estate market also is forecast to grow significantly, reaching over $154 billion by 2034 (Dixon, L., “The Sweet Spot in APAC Investment Strategies” at Ray White Capital, June 2024).

RW Capital has demonstrated significant growth in capital deployment for credit strategies over the period from 2021 to 2023. Since 2001, RWC has invested $4.6 billion into real estate-backed credit. More than half of that total – $2.7 billion – has been deployed since 2017. Besides private credit, RW Capital has proven expertise in investing in private equity and real estate private equity, investing across all property sectors (commercial, retail, industrial, residential, pubs/hotels) with a property first approach to transactions.

Dan White, Founder and Managing Director at RW Capital added, “We are excited to collaborate with Alta to expand the reach of our Australian real estate private credit offerings. Our partnership with Alta underscores our commitment to providing global investors with access to high-quality, diversified investment opportunities in the Australian market. Through Alta, we can now offer a more streamlined and accessible approach to investing in Australian real estate private credit.”

As private credit continues to see signals for growth, Alta’s partnerships with global investment firms like RW Capital, Hamilton Lane, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP to provide access to opportunities across private credit and secondary markets around the world.

In an era marked by evolving investor demands for liquidity and portfolio diversification, Alta is committed to tackling the challenge of private market illiquidity with enhanced access, efficiency, and security. In acknowledgment of those efforts, Alta has recently been named as a 2024 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and the Best Alternative Asset Exchange 2024 by the UK-based business publication, Capital Finance International.

About Alta

As the leading licensed digital securities exchange for alternative investments in Asia, we are building critical capital market infrastructure backed by the most active securities brokerages and bookrunners on the Singapore Exchange – Phillip Securities, PrimePartners and Nomura Holdings (Japan).

Empowering Private Markets: Through our Digital Exchange, we enable the tokenization and digital custody of alternative assets. This end-to-end solution simplifies and expedites the trading of smaller asset blocks, ultimately facilitating access and liquidity in private markets. We believe that access to capital markets are pivotal in all economies, we recognize that our role in building this critical infrastructure goes beyond facilitating trades; it paves the way for entrepreneurship, job creation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience, fostering a brighter future for emerging markets and economies.

Innovative Financial Ecosystem: Our journey has seen us transition from securities trading and distribution of comprehensive products, including equities, private credit, funds, and asset-backed securities representing real world assets like whiskies and wines, to include fund management and digital custody.

Visit us on https://alta.exchange/

About Ray White Capital

RW Capital is the leading real estate private capital investment manager in Australia and New Zealand. Prior to becoming a GP in 2015, RW Capital was the family office for Ray White, the #1 real estate agency in Australasia with 12,000+ people and 1,000+ offices. Since 2015, RW Capital has realised over $2 billion of real estate private credit investments with an average IRR of 15%+ p.a. for senior debt and 25%+ p.a. in junior debt.

