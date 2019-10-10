Applied Launches Epic Dashboards, All-New Embedded Data Analytics Capability Natively in Applied Epic

New interactive data visualization capability transforms vital business performance data for specific agency roles

Chicago, IL., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced the general release of Epic Dashboards, embedded analytics within Applied Epic®, for users in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Epic Dashboards democratizes access to the vast data captured in Applied Epic, organizing it into insightful visualizations tailored to help leaders and team members across the agency understand trends within an agency’s book of business, employee workload balance, and preferred carriers.

“My first big ‘aha!’ moment with [Epic] Dashboards was when [a carrier] announced they were exiting the market, [and] our CEO asked me how this would impact us,” said Sarah Klapperich, Vice President, Client Experience, McClone Insurance, speaking on their participation in an early access program to help refine the design of Epic Dashboards. “Historically, I would have reached out to my IT department and asked them to run a report, but because we had Dashboards, I could pull it up myself and [provide an answer] within 30 seconds. It was a really big win to access data in real-time on my own.”

Across all stages of the insurance lifecycle, relevant information for a specific job role is presented in an easy-to-understand visual format to help users double-click into what’s happening with their business, teams, and workflows. Whether an individual contributor, team leader, operational admin, or agency owner is exploring pertinent customer and operational data, Epic Dashboards delivers a core set of capabilities, including:

Flexible Performance and Operating Metrics Views: Each dashboard is designed to be filtered by various views, including branch, department, profit center, dollars (estimated, annualized, billed), premium, and commission, at the time interval that makes sense for the agency’s business, making it easy for users to consume information in the way that best meets the organization’s operational structure.

Each dashboard is designed to be filtered by various views, including branch, department, profit center, dollars (estimated, annualized, billed), premium, and commission, at the time interval that makes sense for the agency’s business, making it easy for users to consume information in the way that best meets the organization’s operational structure. Pulse Dashboards: A high-level landing page summarizes the performance, organizational productivity and other critical business data available and most relevant to a user’s role and easily drills down into specific customer details or links to other related dashboards within the persona, saving time and clicks to sort through unnecessary data.

A high-level landing page summarizes the performance, organizational productivity and other critical business data available and most relevant to a user’s role and easily drills down into specific customer details or links to other related dashboards within the persona, saving time and clicks to sort through unnecessary data. Data Delivery and Scheduling: Data is exportable into preferred formats like PDF, CSV, or PNG that can also be scheduled to deliver via email on a cadence that makes sense to inform decision-making at the moments that matter.

Data is exportable into preferred formats like PDF, CSV, or PNG that can also be scheduled to deliver via email on a cadence that makes sense to inform decision-making at the moments that matter. Alerts: Alerts can be configured at the individual dashboard level for conditions such as expiring policies, overdue activities, or book of business goals, notifying users when a potential action needs to be taken.

Alerts can be configured at the individual dashboard level for conditions such as expiring policies, overdue activities, or book of business goals, notifying users when a potential action needs to be taken. Data Quality Dashboards: Data quality dashboards provide views into specific data points in the system that are potentially incomplete or have incorrect data such as invalid employees, policies missing estimated premium, and active clients with no in-effect policies, to validate key points of data quickly without creating multiple reports.

Data quality dashboards provide views into specific data points in the system that are potentially incomplete or have incorrect data such as invalid employees, policies missing estimated premium, and active clients with no in-effect policies, to validate key points of data quickly without creating multiple reports. Custom Dashboard Builder: Asset Builder provides support for creating custom dashboards based on the organization’s unique needs in situations where pre-built dashboards do not answer critical agency-specific questions, providing flexibility to create visualizations that provide insights into data important to your insurance agency/brokerage.

“Applied’s vision for data analytics is to provide best-in-class data and analytics solutions that help agencies understand what is happening in their business, make data-driven decisions, and create more intelligent and connected workflows to automate next best actions,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Epic Dashboards is the next important milestone in unlocking data from the foundational agency management system to create simple, visual value so agencies can make smarter decisions across the business that positively impact their sales pipeline, financial performance, and carrier relationships.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

