ASUS presents the first routers with integrated NordVPN

LONDON, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NordVPN, a leading cybersecurity company, and ASUS, a global technology leader, have started a partnership to integrate the most popular VPN service globally into ASUS networking products. ASUS routers will be the first ones on the market with integrated NordVPN service, enhancing the cybersecurity and privacy of internet users.

“Privacy and security are our highest priority, no matter where users are, and what devices they are using. We want to increase our contribution to building a better internet by enabling our customers to easily set up VPN services on their routers to protect a full network of their devices. The partnership with ASUS allows us to enhance the security of everyone – from traveling customers who use portable networking devices to video games enthusiasts,” says Vykintas Maknickas, head of Product Strategy at NordVPN .

“ASUS is dedicated to providing users with a safer and more diverse internet experience. We are delighted to collaborate with NordVPN to integrate the VPN service into our networking products. The various VPN configuration options within the device offer a flexible deployment of NordVPN to create a private, secure, fast internet exploration experience,” says Tenlong Deng, ASUS Corporate Vice President, General Manager of Networking and Wireless Devices Business Unit.

The ASUS RT-AX57 Go is the first router in the lineup with integrated NordVPN service. It features tri-mode connectivity, making it ideal for travel, work, and home use. Its compact size ensures easy portability. The ASUS GT-AX11000 Pro is designed for gamers who want to keep multiple devices connected and still get incredible gaming performance. Both routers are equipped with built-in AiProtection and NordVPN. The latter service can easily be set up by entering subscription credentials through the self-service page.

While these routers are the first ones with integrated NordVPN service, the companies aim to continue cooperating and gradually enabling all users of ASUS networking devices to increase their privacy and security online with NordVPN services.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN’s parent company, is Saily — a global eSIM service. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider has over 6,400 servers covering 111 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com .

More information: egidijus@nordsec.com