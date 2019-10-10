LinkDaddy, the SEO and online visibility specialists, have launched new backlinking services that help business owners to improve their search rankings. New cloud authority backlinks can now appear on top online hosting services.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 23, 2024) – LinkDaddy’s latest updates help business owners to get their own marketing content placed on top cloud hosting sites, where it can help to improve their search engine rankings, or help them to rank for a larger selection of keywords.

Authority Backlinks Service On Cloud Hosting Platforms Launched By LinkDaddy

More information about how backlinking can improve search rankings and updated marketing techniques from LinkDaddy can be found at https://linkdaddy.com/cloud-authority-backlinks

Business owners commonly use the LinkDaddy content and backlinking service to expand their targeted marketing areas, reach new demographics, or improve the search rankings for new products or services. LinkDaddy is now about to place marketing content on 15 popular hosting services, including several of the most highly ranked options.

Although content can be hosted nearly anywhere online, LinkDaddy limits its hosting to servers with exceptionally high domain authority. This helps to build credibility with the search algorithms, as each new piece of content gives the client’s business a boost to its own domain authority.

As Tony Peacock, LinkDaddy CEO, says “We craft high-quality content tailored to your specific keywords. This content is designed to resonate with your target audience and align with your website’s niche.”

While many marketing techniques provide short-term results, cloud backlinking has been shown to provide long-term and cumulative benefits. As each new piece of content with backlinks goes live, and the search engine algorithms find it on high-authority sites, client brands will be moved further up in the search results.

Clients can choose from 3 different packages on the LinkDaddy website, with each package containing a unique list of high-authority hosting options. Each client will receive content specific to their brands, products, and services, a personalized HTML page on a popular service, and will have their marketing content posted on up to 5 different, highly reputable hosting services.

Tony Peacock clarifies that, “Using the Cloud Stacking method helps your content show up more in search engine results. When your content ranks higher, it’s easier for your audience to find it. This can lead to more people visiting your site, more engagement, and ultimately, more conversions.”

