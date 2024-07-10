Avatier Delivers Workforce-Driven Identity Management for IBM Z The integration of IBM z/OS Security Server (RACF) with Avatier’s platform brings a new level of sophistication to identity management within IBM environments.

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avatier, a leading provider of identity management solutions, proudly announces its integration of the IBM z/OS Security Server (Resource Access Control Facility) (RACF) with the Avatier Identity Management platform. This integration marks a significant advancement in enterprise security and user management, offering a suite of benefits designed to streamline operations and enhance security protocols.

Cutting-Edge Security & Management Innovations Tailored to Support IBM Environments:

The integration of IBM z/OS Security Server (RACF) with Avatier’s platform brings a new level of sophistication to identity management within IBM environments. IBM z/OS is an operating system (OS) for IBM Z mainframes. RACF, a proven security server for mainframe systems, now seamlessly integrates with Avatier’s cutting-edge identity management solutions, providing organizations with robust, scalable, and user-friendly security management tools.

Avatier’s Self-Service Password Reset (SSPR) With an enhanced user experience, users can now reset and manage their passwords through a user-friendly self-service portal, reducing the burden on IT helpdesks and ensuring that users regain access quickly and securely.

Automated password policies and multi-factor authentication ensure that password resets adhere to the highest security standards.

Avatier’s Self-Service User & Group Management This feature not only offers the ability to securely automate and streamline user and group management processes within IBM environments but also integrates seamlessly with HR systems. This integration enables organizations to synchronize employee data effortlessly, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in user provisioning and de-provisioning.

Administrators can streamline operations, easily managing user and group profiles, including provisioning and de-provisioning, from a single interface. This reduces administrative overhead and minimizes the risk of errors.

Integration also allows for automated workflows that ensure new users are granted appropriate access quickly and existing users’ access rights are adjusted in real-time as roles change.

Access Governance Ensures compliance with regulatory requirements through Avatier’s access governance solutions. Organizations can maintain regulatory compliance within IBM environments with auditing, reporting, and policy enforcement capabilities.

Comprehensive Profile Management for IBM Applications:

Administrators can manage profiles across all IBM applications from within the Avatier platform, ensuring consistent security policies and simplifying compliance with regulatory requirements. Enhanced Visibility: The integration provides enhanced visibility into user access and activities across the entire IBM ecosystem, enabling better monitoring and auditing.

Nelson Cicchitto, CEO of Avatier Corporation, explains, “The integration of IBM Z Security Server (RACF) with Avatier’s platform is a game-changer for organizations relying on IBM mainframe systems. It not only strengthens security but also dramatically improves the efficiency and effectiveness of identity management processes.”

See how Avatier delivers a secure, stress-free identity management solution tailored to your IBM environment.

About Avatier

Avatier is the leading workforce driven identity management company. Our Identity Anywhere cutting-edge identity management platform with a patent-pending user experience framework secures and simplifies any IT operation through orchestration with push notification automated workflows and user-friendly self-service options.

Effortlessly Connect, Provision, & Audit Any Identity or App Using Today’s Latest Platforms Avatier Identity Anywhere™ offers a seamless, secure, and scalable experience, using the latest software innovations to provide an identity foundation for user lifecycle management, requesting access, orchestration, single sign-on, self-service password management (SSPM), vendor neutral passwordless Windows workstation login, MFA migration management, and access governance. Whether you’re in the cloud or on-premises, our platform seamlessly integrates with your favorite apps and devices. Plus, with our rapid deployment in just 14 days or less, along with personalized support from our expert team, Avatier ensures a hassle-free experience.

Connect with us today at www.avatier.com to learn more.

Megan Morrissey

Firecracker PR

1-888-317-4687 ext. 702

megan@firecrackerpr.com

