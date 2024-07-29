AVIA and KOCCA Announce Partnership For Korea In View

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) and the Korean Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on AVIA’s upcoming Korea in View conference.

Taking place in Seoul on 29 August, Korea in View will now be integrated into BCWW, the annual global broadcasting content convention organized by KOCCA. BCWW will run from 27 to 29 August at COEX, Seoul. Under this partnership, KOCCA will support AVIA in the planning and promotion of Korea in View, while AVIA will do likewise for other sessions within the main BCWW conference program.

Building on the success of the inaugural Korea in View conference in 2022, this year’s event will explore the latest developments in the Korean video industry and its implications for the wider Asian video eco-system. Streaming dynamics, global ambitions and co-production models will be discussed in light of rising production costs impacting the industry at large. Attendees will also gain insights into the Korean formula behind its global success and the opportunities in premium video and Connected TV advertising.

As part of BCWW, Korea in View will offer complimentary access to all delegates, providing a unique opportunity for industry professionals from Korea and abroad.

Louis Boswell, the Chief Executive Officer of AVIA, conveyed his enthusiasm for participating in BCWW, a prominent content convention in Asia that attracts thousands of delegates. He stated, “We are honoured to announce the collaboration between AVIA and KOCCA for the upcoming Korea in View conference. AVIA’s market-in-view conferences aim to explore key Asian markets, educating the industry on their unique dynamics and their strategies for success. This partnership will expand the event’s reach and influence, enabling us to delve into the dynamic realm of the Korean creative and content industry and its impact on the global stage.”

For more information and registration details, visit the event page.

About the Asia Video Industry Association

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.

About KOCCA

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) is South Korea’s leading government agency that oversees the advancement of Korean creative content, both domestically and internationally. KOCCA covers a wide range of Korea’s creative industries, including gaming, animation, character licensing, music, fashion, and broadcasting. KOCCA actively advances these industries via production support, marketing and promotion, global expansion abroad, human capital development, and cultural technology implementation.

