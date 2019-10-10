BlockchainK2 Corp. Subsidiary RealBlocks and SoHo Advisors Partner to Provide Climate Based Funds via RealBlocks Global Platform

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2024) – BlockchainK2 Corp. (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) (“BlockchainK2” or the “Company”) subsidiary Envexergy Inc. “RealBlocks” (https://www.realblocks.com/), an alternative investments technology platform that enables global distribution capabilities for fund managers, is pleased to announces a new partnership with SoHo Advisors Pte Ltd (“SoHo”) (https://www.sapl.global/club-soho) to help provide institutional distribution capabilities to climate funds worldwide. The partnership would provide investors access to the world’s leading climate funds, climate research and education capabilities for portfolio construction.

“We are very excited about our partnership with RealBlocks and the opportunity it provides our climate funds managers and investors worldwide,” said Frank T. Troise, Founder and CEO of SoHo. “Our clients include the world’s leading climate funds who are looking for the broadest distribution possible for their funds. With the growing investor demand for climate product we see this as an exceptionally high growth area.”

“While alternative investments have traditionally been limited by high barriers to entry such as geographic limitations, high minimums, and illiquidity, we set out to address these issues by leveraging our technology to build a better alternative for our clients,” said Scott Brooks, CEO of RealBlocks. “We do that by providing the industry’s leading white-label platform solutions that allow for turnkey online global distribution and straight-through processing with all of the needed functionality for fund distribution, fund formation, administration and fund distribution. The partnership with SoHo signals another major milestone for RealBlocks and the digital transformation of the real estate and alternative investment industry.”

RealBlocks utilizes cutting edge technology and Web3 Blockchain Technology which allows for enhanced secondary trading, decreased costs, and greater global distribution capabilities. This is achieved by creating incorruptible records and documentation that dramatically improves its existing and prospective clients’ internal operations and experience.

The firm”s have already begun integration with their clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

About RealBlocks

Founded in 2017 in New York City, RealBlocks (https://www.realblocks.com/) has built the most advanced capabilities for alternative investment managers and their investors worldwide through its white-labeled online platform. RealBlocks is a pioneer in using Web3 blockchain technology as well as traditional, cutting edge technologies to offer a fully digital, white-label solution for today’s fund managers wishing to expand their firm’s investor base by allowing them to offer more funds in more locations with lower investor minimums and dramatically reduced costs. The RealBlocks team has decades of experience working with some of the world’s largest asset management and distribution firms globally. RealBlocks services over $77 billion in assets under administration, and its technology is now being used by RIAs and wealth management firms.The firm’s Software Infrastructure-As-A-Service platform is built for global scale and uniquely bundles all front, middle, and back office functionality into one easy-to-use online interface. RealBlocks reduces operational expenses, provides the technology for expanding distribution globally, and delivers a powerful tool for built-in secondary trading. For more information, please visit http://www.realblocks.com, or visit our LinkedIn.

SoHo Advisors Pte Ltd

SoHo Advisors Pte Ltd (“SoHo” https://www.sapl.global/) is the leading merchant bank for climate and sustainability in APAC. SoHo has three main businesses: 1) merchant banking, 2) asset management, and 3) solutions.

SoHo is the leading boutique advisory firm in APAC with its headquarters in Singapore. The firm’s geographic focus in APAC is Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Australia, and India. SoHo’s global team of advisors are industry experts with deep operational expertise from the world’s leading sovereign wealth funds, global investment banks, and wealth managers

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. publicly listed parent of financial technology Company “RealBlocks” is one of the few pure play ways for stock market equity investors to get exposure to the cryptocurrency market via investment in proprietary SaaS blockchain solutions with leading industry partners. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit: https://blockchaink2.com/.

