BlueskyINTEL Soft Launches AI-Powered B2B/C2B Matchmaking Service

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 2, 2024) – Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWD), (“Bluesky” or the “Corporation”) announced today that its BlueskyINTEL Web Engagement Platform has moved to soft launch with a robust AI integration and cutting-edge enhanced functionality.

Bluesky’s continued focus on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and Blockchain (“BC”) led to the creation of the BlueskyINTEL (“BSI”) proprietary Web Engagement Platform (“WEP”) which has now reached a strategic release milestone.

BSI’s WEP is well positioned strategically in-between Businesses looking to adopt AI & BC technology and with the solutions providers who provide the ability for these businesses to accomplish the adoption and usage of these next generation technologies.

During the soft launch period, businesses can register for free on BSI’s AI & BC Landscape page. By clicking the ‘Create Requirements‘ button, they can use BSI’s AI-powered matchmaking service. This service analyzes their specific needs and matches them with appropriate solution providers in real-time, powered by AI.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: “We continue to track on our roadmap and release schedules and this major milestone release demonstrates that commitment.”

Anthony R. Pearlman, COO stated: “This soft launch of major business AI functionality really demonstrates our belief in how AI represents the future for business. We are putting AI to the real-world test and “walking our talk.” We encourage people to test our AI requirements wizard and provide feedback before we position our full production release in the next quarter. Feedback is welcomed at softlaunch7@blueskyintel.com.”

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky’s platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com. Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

– 30 –

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215221