BrandPilot AI Begins Filing For US Listing

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 16, 2024) – BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (“BrandPilot AI” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the company has begun the initial filing of documentation for the listing of BrandPilot AI on the OTC Markets in the United States. The company anticipates the listing of BrandPilot AI in the US to be completed within the next 4-6 weeks. Once completed, the company will begin its journey in the US under the symbol (“BPAIF”) on the OTC.

BrandPilot AI will also begin the initial steps for DTC eligibility. The Company expects that listing on the OTC and DTC eligibility will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced U.S. trading liquidity and greater reach.

DTC Eligibility facilitates:

Stock certificate deposits into individual brokerages

Reduction in broker processing fees

Elimination of printing excessive physical stock certificates by using electronic processing between brokers and DTC

Reduction in costs associated with courier shipments and tracking

Easy transfer of ownership of securities between brokers.

“Our anticipated listing on a US exchange compliments our recent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and is fully in-line with our growth strategy as we build out our brand and relationships across Canada and the US,” said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. “We recognise the importance of broadening our communications and our investor base, and listing BrandPilot AI on the OTC is the first step in achieving that goal.”

Consulting & Digital Marketing

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Just Capital Consulting Inc. for corporate consulting and digital marketing services. The consulting and digital marketing services, which are to commence immediately and for an initial term of six (6) months, is comprised of consulting, communications strategies, campaign development and management, social media and other digital marketing initiatives across both Canada and the United States. As consideration for the services the Company will pay a fee of $50,000 and issue a total of 700,000 options each with an exercise price of $0.05 and a two year term. The options vest over one year in with 175,000 options vesting every three months.

About BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI)

BrandPilot AI Inc., the new identity of Xemoto Media Ltd., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a global presence that spans multiple industries. BrandPilot’s mission is to help businesses achieve their marketing goals through innovative and data-driven solutions. Through its proprietary technology platform, Spectrum, BrandPilot leverages the power of AI to provide digital marketing and advertising solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to forge enduring connections with their customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “forecast”, expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project”, or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this press relate to, among other things, the proposed listing on the OTC and the application for DTC eligibility. The timing and achievement of these goals are contingent upon the Company satisfying all conditions thereof. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

The forward-looking information included herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

