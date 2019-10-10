BrandPilot AI Launches Spectrum IQ, an All-in-One Influencer Marketing Platform

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 19, 2024) – BrandPilot AI, Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (“BrandPilot AI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of AI-powered influencer marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Spectrum IQ, a web application that streamlines the influencer marketing process for brands of all sizes.

Spectrum IQ allows clients to search, analyze and execute influencer marketing campaigns. The platform is a powerful influencer search and campaign management tool that uses AI to help brands find the right influencers for their campaigns and track their results. With Spectrum IQ, clients can:

Search for influencers based on a variety of criteria, including demographics, interests, and engagement rates

View detailed influencer profiles that include performance data and audience insights

Manage influencer campaigns from start to finish, including sending briefs, tracking progress, and measuring results

“We’re excited to launch Spectrum IQ and bring our clients a truly end-to-end influencer marketing solution,” said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. “With Spectrum IQ, brands can now find, manage, and measure their influencer marketing campaigns all in one place.”

Spectrum IQ is available now.

For more information, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI is a leading provider of AI-powered influencer marketing solutions. The Company’s flagship product, Spectrum IQ, is a powerful influencer search and campaign management tool that helps brands find the right influencers for their campaigns and track their results. BrandPilot AI is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

