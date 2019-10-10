Brizy Unveils Industry-First White Label AI Builder: A Turnkey Growth Engine for Agencies & SaaS

Newly Launched Google My Business Integration Powers One-Click Website Creation

LONDON, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brizy, a leading multi-platform website builder, has launched the industry’s first White Label generative AI Website Builder solution. Following the success of its AI builder adoption—with over 10,000 AI-powered websites generated in its first month—and in the wake of Google’s website creation tools’ retirement, Brizy introduces a new seamless integration with Google My Business. This innovation follows Brizy’s doubling of its Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) over the past year, driven by a surge in agencies and SaaS companies adopting Brizy’s White Label and Enterprise Cloud solutions. This latest integration enables customers to unlock new revenue streams and allows users to create stunning websites and establish their online presence in seconds.

First in Multi-Platform, Now First in White Label AI

2024 has been a landmark year for Brizy. Following recognition as Best Startup at CloudFest 2024 and a record-breaking debut on Product Hunt with Brizy AI, the multi-platform website builder continues to push boundaries. Featuring SEO functionalities and one of the most user-friendly editors on the market, Brizy offers a free trial and PRO features in various plans catering to businesses of all sizes. However, Brizy is still breaking new ground by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence.

Brizy stands out with the only fully white-labeled website builder with built-in AI. This allows agencies and SaaS businesses to customize branding and empower end-users to launch AI-powered websites in seconds using existing Google Business profile information. This feature significantly enhances the value proposition for Brizy’s customers in terms of client acquisition, satisfaction, and loyalty, or customer onboarding. The white label AI option is available as an off-the-shelf solution with Brizy’s white label plan or as a bespoke custom solution on all enterprise plans, including full customization options and API integration.

“The future of SaaS is undeniably AI-driven,” says Dimi Baitanciuc, CEO of Brizy. “Imagine empowering businesses to offer AI-built websites under their own brand with our White Label builder. It’s a game-changer. Essentially, it enables them to provide an all-in-one package, quickly getting people online with AI-crafted websites. This simplifies and speeds up the process for everyone and opens up more revenue streams for agencies or SaaS businesses.”

About Brizy

London-based Brizy is a VC-backed leading technology company specializing in next-generation website creation solutions. Brizy evolved from crafting user-friendly premium WordPress themes and frameworks into the first multi-platform website builder. Their offerings encompass WordPress editing, Brizy Cloud solutions, White Label and AI-powered tools, and an upcoming Shopify website builder—all fueled by the company’s dedication to exceptional user experience and innovation in how businesses approach online presence and growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6753c56a-cc2b-403e-8233-98e2e46dd8a9

CONTACT: CONTACT - Monica Panait, Chief Marketing Officer COMPANY - Brizy PHONE +40746418809 EMAIL - monica@brizy.io WEB www.brizy.io