CallRevu Releases Updated GA4 eBook and Announces Upcoming Webinar on Google Business Profile Changes

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CallRevu, a leading provider of communication solutions for automotive dealerships, is excited to announce the release of an updated eBook on Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and an upcoming webinar addressing significant changes to Google Business Profiles.

Updated GA4 eBook: A Comprehensive Guide for Dealerships

With the increasing complexity of digital marketing and the critical role of data analytics, CallRevu has updated its GA4 resource for dealers. This latest edition provides dealerships with the most current insights, strategies, and practical tips to optimize their GA4 accounts and enhance their Google Ads campaigns.

“Our updated GA4 eBook is designed to help dealerships navigate the intricacies of GA4 and leverage its full potential,” said Ben Chodor, CEO at CallRevu. “We understand the challenges that dealerships face with digital marketing, and this eBook offers actionable guidance to drive more effective advertising strategies.”

Key features of the updated GA4 eBook include:

Step-by-step instructions for setting up GA4 accounts

Best practices for data collection and analysis

Strategies for optimizing Google Ads campaigns

Insights into the latest GA4 features and updates

The GA4 eBook is available for free download at CallRevu’s website.

Upcoming Webinar: Navigating Changes in Google Business Profiles

In addition to the eBook, CallRevu is hosting a FREE webinar on July 25, 2024, focusing on the upcoming changes to Google Business Profiles, which includes the removal of chat and call history features. This webinar is essential for dealerships looking to understand and adapt to these changes.

The webinar will cover:

An overview of the changes to Google Business Profiles

Implications for dealership communication strategies

Tips for maintaining customer engagement without chat and call history

Q&A session with industry experts

“We are committed to keeping our clients informed and equipped to handle industry changes,” added Chodor. “This webinar will provide valuable insights into how dealerships can continue to thrive despite the upcoming changes to Google Business Profiles.”

Auto dealers and industry professionals are encouraged to register for the webinar on CallRevu’s website.

About CallRevu

Originating from within a dealership, we offer a unified solution designed specifically for the automotive industry. Our capabilities start from the cradle with a comprehensive hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management, all driven by real-time data and analytics to provide actionable, scalable insights.

We understand the unique challenges faced by dealerships and address them with a seamless, holistic approach. Our mission is to drive our partners’ success through elevating intelligence at every touchpoint. By transforming each interaction into valuable analytics and actionable insights, we empower our partners to make informed decisions, streamline operations, accelerate revenue growth, and cultivate customer excellence.

For more information visit www.callrevu.com.

