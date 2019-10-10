CanPR Announces National Partnership with Canadian Support Workers Association

New partnership to leverage CanPR’s job matching services and database of qualified immigrant candidates to fill senior healthcare labour shortage gaps

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2024) – CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) (“CanPR” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, is pleased to announce a new national partnership with the Canadian Support Workers Association (“CANSWA”). Through the partnership, the CANSWA will leverage CanPR’s job matching services and database of healthcare support workers including nurses, palliative and long-term care providers to help fill persistent shortages in Canada’s senior care labour market.

Labour shortages in the healthcare support sector have plagued provinces across Canada with roughly 75,000-90,000 new workers needed to meet current and future demand1. To help address this challenge, many provincial governments have established healthcare strategies and investments to improve recruitment and retention. Despite these efforts, labour challenges are expected to persist given Canada’s aging population2.

“Support workers are the bedrock of senior healthcare, and these frontline workers are dwindling in numbers, compromising Canada’s ability to help seniors live with adequate care, dignity and the comfort they deserve,” said Ian DaSilva, COO, CANSWA. “The future of Canada’s ability to service our aging population looks bleak unless we can quickly and sustainably add much needed human capital for these important jobs. I’m incredibly pleased to announce this partnership with CanPR which is an important partner to helping us solve this challenge.”

“Canada is an attractive destination for immigrants, and there is an abundance of foreign talent with the skills to help seniors age with a high standard of care,” said Akshat Soni, Co-Founder and CEO, CanPR Technology Ltd. “I’m excited to join the CANSWA network as a national partner and offer CanPR’s extensive range of job matching services to help find and pair qualified newcomers with support worker opportunities across Canada.”

CanPR is an innovative technology platform that assists immigrants in their journey toward permanent residency in Canada and can help expedite hiring new candidates for existing senior care roles. The Company’s solution includes tools with predictive technology and online support that takes users through a clear path to improving applications for temporary and permanent residence visas. Its job portal offers resume shortlisting, job applicant video biographies, background checks and artificial intelligence algorithms to help pinpoint candidates based on existing needs.

About CanPR Technology Ltd

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 1,000,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

About CANSWA

The CANSWA is the professional association for personal support workers (PSWs) in Canada, bringing standards and recognition to the vocation every day. The CANSWA, a not-for-profit incorporated legal association and the only one of its kind in the world, bringing together over 60, 000 fully verified PSWs since conception in 2010. The Canadian Support Workers Association works with many PSW employers including VON Canada, SE Health, CBI Home Health, Spectrum plus a network of smaller employers across Canada.

The CANSWA continuously strives to improve the professional status of PSWs in Canada through advocacy for excellence and consistency in training, services, working conditions, and value to those we serve. CANSWA has long advocated professionalizing, modernizing, and regulating the PSW industry to protect vulnerable patients, PSWs themselves, and the future of the industry.

