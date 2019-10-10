CAST Imaging, the MRI for software, now available as SaaS

New cloud-based offering further simplifies understanding, modifying, and modernizing complex software applications

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAST, the software intelligence leader, has announced that CAST Imaging, known as the MRI for software, is now available as software as a service (SaaS). This new offering brings the convenience of cloud to CAST Imaging’s powerful software intelligence capabilities, simplifying the process of understanding and enhancing complex custom software applications; technologists can now see in minutes what would otherwise take months to discover.

“The release of CAST Imaging on cloud is driven by demand from our clients and partners for a more flexible, SaaS offering,” said CAST VP Global Product Marketing Luc Perard. “This move addresses their needs by simplifying deployment and operation and also allows us to extend the benefits of our software intelligence technology beyond large organizations, making it more accessible to a wider audience.”

CAST Imaging automatically understands how a software application works by reverse engineering the source code and data structures. It visually maps tens of thousands of code elements and their dependencies into a living knowledge base of its inner workings. This detailed, interactive map empowers technologists to navigate and quickly understand the application’s internals, enabling safer modernization, faster optimization for cloud environments, and more responsive and efficient software maintenance.





Visualization of a claims management custom application with 46,000 objects in CAST Imaging

Clients now have the choice of operating CAST Imaging on the cloud, on their premises, or using it on demand from over 100 partners or CAST Services, providing flexibility to meet various business needs.

CAST Imaging is currently used by hundreds of enterprises, underpins the application modernization programs of AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and it is leveraged by global systems integrators to drive new business and improve delivery margins.

CAST offers a 14-day free trial at castsoftware.com/cast-imaging-trial, allowing anyone to experience the product with their own application.

About CAST

CAST leads the emerging market category of software intelligence. Its technology automatically deciphers custom-built applications and provides instant insights into their inner workings – from portfolio views, down to the finest application detail – whenever executives and practitioners need to know, improve, transform, or control their critical software. See castsoftware.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad113010-5962-4352-b11f-b3757986de98

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.