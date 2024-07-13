CITIC Telecom CPC’s ‘AI+ Coud Network Security’ Innovation Continues to Attain Recognition for Unmatched Capabilities

Datacloud Global Awards 2024: Cloud Service Innovator of the Year 2024

goes to AI Visual Security

The Business GOVirtual Tech Awards aim to recognize excellence among tech industry players in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area in providing cutting-edge products and services. CITIC Telecom CPC has received this award for two consecutive years, showcasing high recognition of its innovative technologies. The Datacloud Global Awards, on the other hand, are prestigious awards in the global digital infrastructure industry that have a significant global impact. They honour winners selected by a panel of world-class, independent industry leaders in the data centre and cloud sectors. CITIC Telecom CPC is proud to be the only Asia-Pacific enterprise that has won this European award, winning twice, following the first win in 2021, with its AR Remote Hand Service honoured with the “Innovation Award”. This recognition underscores CITIC Telecom CPC’s commitment to excellence in the AI+ cloud security sector for cloud services and innovative security solutions. It further highlights its dedication to facilitating seamless digital transformation for enterprises and the consistent recognition by global authoritative organizations.

Winning these awards this year once again demonstrates CITIC Telecom CPC’s capabilities in providing superb customer experience with cutting-edge innovative solutions through emerging technologies such as AI, AR (augmented reality) and blockchain, with powerful algorithms and deep industry expertise, and continuous enhancement of its flagship “Cloud Network Security” solutions.

Mr. Ivan Lee, Vice President of Information Technology Services and Data Science of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, “We actively immerse ourselves in international and regional awards and competitions to showcase our team’s outstanding achievements in technology development. We adhere to the “Innovation Never Stops” vision and remain steadfast in our pursuit of pushing innovation boundaries. These recent awards highlight our continuous innovation in ‘AI+ Cloud Network Security’ and reaffirm our leading market position. They also testify to our professional team’s extensive expertise and forward-thinking, who consistently deliver advanced technologies and revolutionize the customer experience.”

AI Databank Intelligent Data Analysis – Faster, More Accurate and Scientifically Advanced

CITIC Telecom CPC’s AI Databank empowers real-time data analysis, offering faster, more accurate, and scientific data management and report generation. It optimizes resource allocation and saves time and costs. This revolutionary solution provides an integrated platform across industries to formulate more effective and precise operations strategies.

AI Databank integrates various business systems, including CRM and ERP, from collecting data, processing, and refining to modelling analysis, providing data management and real-time report generation, and also intelligent data analysis and mining through the use of advanced large-scale language model (LLM) technology, AI and machine learning algorithms. Users can efficiently interact with the platform and swiftly retrieve data through dialogue-based data queries facilitated by the Intelligent Report Assistant. The platform provides users and management with different dimensions of business data queries, which include raw data queries and various real-time data charts for precise analysis. Based on interactive learning between users and machines, AI Databank can also generate associated questions based on user questions to increase the efficiency of data retrieval and analysis, enabling users and management to conduct in-depth research on data trends and risk analysis and make accurate deployment and marketing strategies. The platform will be integrated with external systems to build more extensive databases and more effective and intelligent big data analysis, helping frontline sales teams better understand customer needs and preferences to create higher business values.

AI Visual Security Reshapes “Visual Capability”

CITIC Telecom CPC is dedicated to enhancing information security and uses advanced AI technologies to boost innovation and intelligence capabilities, achieving rapid and efficient prevention of security threats. AI Visual Security solution reshapes the “Seeing is believing” information security model with its “Quick to Catch” identification function. With the support of AI and computer vision, AI Visual Security enables enterprises to detect (SEEING) potential malware, quickly identify (QUICK) upcoming mutated threats and swiftly block (CATCH) malware families, protecting enterprises from sophisticated malware attacks while safeguarding against future security risks. Compared to zero-day attacks and unknown malware analysis using traditional sandbox technology, AI Visual Security significantly improves identifying and classifying malware threats, estimated to be 10 to 100 times faster. AI Visual Security integrates a patented AI-powered algorithm, years of practical IT operational experience and deep industry expertise to reshape the industry’s “visual capability”.

About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT™ private network solutions, TrustCSI™ information security solutions, DataHOUSE™ cloud data centre solutions, and SmartCLOUD™ cloud computing solutions.

With the motto “Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.

With our global-local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions of superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect almost 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centres, 30+ data centres, and three dedicated 24×7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services comply with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities, exceptional customer experience, and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how. This makes us a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com。

