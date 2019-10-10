DataCapable Unveils Renewed Vision to Enhance Utility Operations

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DataCapable, a leader in utility-focused outage map and threat detection technology, is excited to announce a renewed vision aimed at enhancing utility operations and improving customer satisfaction.

Under the new leadership of CEO Jason Howard, DataCapable is committed to driving innovation and delivering state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of utility companies. The company’s advanced outage maps, intuitive admin portal, and AI-driven threat detection software continue to set the industry standard.

“Our renewed vision is centered on providing exceptional value to our utility partners,” said Jason Howard, CEO of DataCapable. “We are dedicated to developing innovative technologies that improve operational efficiency and ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our goal is to be the trusted partner that utilities can rely on for reliable, real-time information.”

Bill Potter, Executive Chairman of the Board, added, “DataCapable’s commitment to innovation and customer success remains unwavering. Our strategic focus on technology and customer-centric solutions will drive the company’s growth and ensure we remain at the forefront of the industry.”

The company’s vision includes continued investment in technology development, a focus on seamless integration with utility operations, and a dedication to providing unparalleled customer support.

“We are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Jason Howard. “Our team is passionate about delivering the best possible outcomes for our customers, and we look forward to making a positive impact on the utility industry.”

