DCS Commences Legal Actions in the US and Canada

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 15, 2024) – Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU0) (“DCS” or the “Company”) commenced a legal action last week in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against AirIQ (TSXV: IQ) that includes allegations of breach of contract and breach of confidence. This follows an earlier action brought by DCS in California against Michael Lawless, a former senior executive with DCS and now the Chief Revenue Officer of AirIQ, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and conversion.

“The technical and innovative solutions DCS has developed are vital to our future growth and success,” said Chris Bursey, CEO of DCS. “DCS has invested heavily in the development of such solutions, which are the cornerstone of our value and competitive advantage in the IoT industry.”

DCS has retained Lewis Kohn & Walker LLP to represent it in the California action against Michael Lawless.

DCS has retained Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP to represent it in the Ontario action against AirIQ.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTC Pink (“DCSX”), Canadian Securities Exchange (“DCSI”) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“7QU0”). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company’s financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management’s Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216496