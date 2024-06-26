Defense Technologies International Corp.: Passive Portal(TM) at the Test-Site of the Department of Homeland Securities

Del Mar, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 18, 2024) – Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI – the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, announce the testing of its Passive Portal advanced to July 18, 2024.

Presenting

The ‘ZERO-RADIATION’

Passive Portal™

at the Test Center of

the Department of Homeland Securities in Atlantic City.

Eric Forrest, President of Passive Security Scan inc., a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. is traveling to the Test Center in Atlantic City to present and introduce our Passive Portal for testing at

The Science and Technology Department of

“I am excited to be participating in our Passive Portal™ being tested at the Department of Homeland Security’s Test Center in Atlantic City. This marks a significant milestone in demonstrating the effectiveness and safety of our Zero-Radiation technology. We look forward to showcasing how our innovative Passive Portal™ can enhance security measures without the risks associated with traditional scanning methods.” Eric Forrest, President Passive Security Scan Inc.

“I am delighted that the testing procedure by the US Government of our unique scanning technology with our ZERO-RADIATION PASSIVE PORTAL is moving forward. I am confident that under the expert supervision of Eric Forrest our Passive Portal will perform to our expectations.” says Merrill Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp

The Passive Portal is manufactured by Passive Security Scan Inc., a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International, Inc., at their manufacturing facility in Dallas Tx.

All other Walk-Through Scanners on the market today use technologies that are active sensing, meaning they use Electromagnetic Radiation (X-Ray; Micro-Wave; Radio-Wave, Radar, etc.)

Passive Portal Technology – PASSIVE SENSING – ZERO-RADIATION – Harmless

EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) – Contact Tracing – Mask Compliance.

► PRESENT ACTIVITY

