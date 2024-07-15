Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 15, 2024) – Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended May 31, 2024.

“Over the past year, we have sustained revenue growth each quarter for an average growth of 9.1%. This growth follows recent product investments into our core Play MPE platform,” stated Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. “We continue to invest in the core Play MPE platform to facilitate scalable growth, invest in new products to add new addressable markets, while concurrently enhancing our marketing strategy to drive further revenue increases.”

Financial Highlights

Q3 2024 vs Q3 2023

Revenue of $1.2M, an increase of 8.2% (FX adjusted – 8.5%)

Global independent record label growth of 11.9%

Net income of $0.13M

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.22M

During the third quarter of the fiscal 2024, under a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”), the Company repurchased 149,900 shares for a total cost of $0.16 million. During the nine months ended May 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 459,200 shares for a total cost of $0.47 million. The NCIB ceased on May 2, 2024 and has not been renewed.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended May 31, 2024.

Date: Monday, July 15, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 817 1581 2583

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company’s risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three months ended May 31, Nine months ended May 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Service revenue $ 1,155,442 $ 1,068,007 $ 3,296,582 $ 2,987,786 Cost of revenue Hosting costs 35,036 30,555 95,692 84,040 Internal engineering support 14,249 12,707 44,245 38,160 Customer support 80,746 72,001 250,721 216,237 Third-party and transactions costs 20,013 18,490 58,150 51,357 150,044 133,753 448,808 389,794 Gross margin 1,005,398 934,254 2,847,774 2,597,992 87.0% 87.5% 86.4% 87.0% Operating expenses General and administrative 159,940 314,387 513,087 652,793 Sales and marketing 280,308 237,834 781,166 670,360 Product development 356,599 247,392 1,084,329 823,722 Depreciation and amortization 87,760 37,182 255,884 109,513 884,607 836,795 2,634,466 2,256,388 Income from operations 120,791 97,459 213,308 341,604 Other income Interest and other income 13,685 9,593 40,672 26,038 Net income before income tax $ 134,476 $ 107,052 $ 253,980 $ 367,642 Current income tax expense – – – (3,600 ) Net income $ 134,476 $ 107,052 $ 253,980 $ 364,042 Foreign currency translation adjustments (16,714 ) 1,429 (27,065 ) (109,977 ) Total comprehensive income $ 117,762 $ 108,481 $ 226,915 $ 254,065 Net income per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,689,303 10,123,984 9,846,942 10,124,168 Diluted 9,722,035 10,123,984 9,888,441 10,124,168

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

May 31,

2024 August 31,

2023 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,390,887 $ 2,002,769 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $40,950

(August 31, 2023 – $41,331) 682,359 432,501 Other receivables 69,915 58,519 Prepaid expenses 69,429 72,014 Deposits 31,995 32,214 Total current assets 2,244,585 2,598,017 Property and equipment, net 474,902 642,207 Intangible assets, net 970,663 645,474 Total assets $ 3,690,150 $ 3,885,698 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Accounts payable $ 88,269 $ 110,203 Accrued liabilities 298,847 267,144 Deferred revenue 36,930 34,710 Total current liabilities 424,046 412,057 Total liabilities 424,046 412,057 Commitments and contingencies – – Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding – 9,637,410 shares (August 31, 2023 – 10,096,610 shares) 9,637 10,096 Additional paid-in capital 8,808,678 9,242,671 Accumulated deficit (5,050,387 ) (5,304,367 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (501,824 ) (474,759 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,266,104 3,473,641 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,690,150 $ 3,885,698

