Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 15, 2024) – Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended May 31, 2024.

“Over the past year, we have sustained revenue growth each quarter for an average growth of 9.1%. This growth follows recent product investments into our core Play MPE platform,” stated Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. “We continue to invest in the core Play MPE platform to facilitate scalable growth, invest in new products to add new addressable markets, while concurrently enhancing our marketing strategy to drive further revenue increases.”

Financial Highlights

Q3 2024 vs Q3 2023

  • Revenue of $1.2M, an increase of 8.2% (FX adjusted – 8.5%)
  • Global independent record label growth of 11.9%
  • Net income of $0.13M
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.22M
During the third quarter of the fiscal 2024, under a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”), the Company repurchased 149,900 shares for a total cost of $0.16 million. During the nine months ended May 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 459,200 shares for a total cost of $0.47 million. The NCIB ceased on May 2, 2024 and has not been renewed.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended May 31, 2024.

Date: Monday, July 15, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or More International numbers
Webinar ID: 817 1581 2583

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company’s risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg
CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 x236

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)

Three months ended May 31, Nine months ended May 31,
2024   2023   2024   2023  
Service revenue $ 1,155,442 $ 1,068,007 $ 3,296,582 $ 2,987,786
       
Cost of revenue        
   Hosting costs 35,036 30,555 95,692 84,040
   Internal engineering support 14,249 12,707 44,245 38,160
   Customer support 80,746 72,001 250,721 216,237
   Third-party and transactions costs 20,013 18,490 58,150 51,357  
150,044   133,753   448,808   389,794  
Gross margin 1,005,398 934,254 2,847,774 2,597,992
87.0% 87.5% 86.4% 87.0%
Operating expenses        
   General and administrative 159,940 314,387 513,087 652,793
   Sales and marketing 280,308 237,834 781,166 670,360
   Product development 356,599 247,392 1,084,329 823,722
   Depreciation and amortization 87,760   37,182   255,884   109,513  
  884,607     836,795     2,634,466     2,256,388  
Income from operations 120,791 97,459 213,308 341,604
       
Other income        
   Interest and other income 13,685   9,593   40,672   26,038  
Net income before income tax $ 134,476 $ 107,052 $ 253,980 $ 367,642
   Current income tax expense (3,600 )
Net income $ 134,476 $ 107,052 $ 253,980 $ 364,042
   Foreign currency translation adjustments (16,714 ) 1,429   (27,065 ) (109,977 )
Total comprehensive income $ 117,762 $ 108,481 $ 226,915 $ 254,065
       
Net income per common share        
   Basic and diluted $ 0.01   $ 0.01   $ 0.03   $ 0.04  
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
   Basic 9,689,303 10,123,984 9,846,942 10,124,168
   Diluted 9,722,035 10,123,984 9,888,441 10,124,168

 

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

May 31,
2024 		August 31,
2023
  (unaudited)     (audited)  
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,390,887 $ 2,002,769
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $40,950
(August 31, 2023 – $41,331)		 682,359 432,501
Other receivables 69,915 58,519
Prepaid expenses 69,429 72,014
Deposits 31,995   32,214  
Total current assets 2,244,585 2,598,017
   
Property and equipment, net 474,902 642,207
Intangible assets, net 970,663   645,474  
Total assets $ 3,690,150   $ 3,885,698  
   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Current    
Accounts payable $ 88,269 $ 110,203
Accrued liabilities 298,847 267,144
Deferred revenue 36,930   34,710  
Total current liabilities 424,046   412,057  
Total liabilities 424,046   412,057  
   
Commitments and contingencies
   
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.
Issued and outstanding – 9,637,410 shares (August 31, 2023 – 10,096,610 shares)		 9,637 10,096
Additional paid-in capital 8,808,678 9,242,671
Accumulated deficit (5,050,387 ) (5,304,367 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (501,824 ) (474,759 )
Total stockholders’ equity 3,266,104   3,473,641  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,690,150   $ 3,885,698  

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216425

