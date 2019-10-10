DIDWW expands virtual number services in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Germany and North Macedonia

DUBLIN, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIDWW , a leading global provider of two-way SIP trunking services to operators and businesses all over the world, has further expanded the coverage of its virtual phone numbers. Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Germany and North Macedonia are the latest additions to the company’s product portfolio, which creates unique opportunities for DIDWW customers to broaden their market reach and foster international business relations.

The Ireland-based telecom operator’s robust and scalable SIP trunking solution offers an extensive global phone number inventory with instantly available DIDs, including gold and vanity phone numbers. Delivered over a private, global IP network, this solution ensures a fully compliant service with virtually unlimited call capacity, flexible SIP trunk settings and premium voice quality. The versatility of the DIDWW platform allows businesses to customize their communication systems to meet specific requirements.

Furthermore, DIDWW’s number porting service allows global carriers and enterprises to seamlessly port in their existing phone numbers at no cost, without causing interruptions to ongoing business operations. The comprehensive DIDWW SIP trunking solution, complemented by its constantly expanding DID number coverage, enables businesses and telecom operators to enrich their product offerings, enhance the quality of their communication services, and extend their reach to a broader customer base. For the latest information on DIDWW’s virtual phone numbers, visit the company’s coverage page .

Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW, stated, “We are expanding our presence in countries such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Germany and North Macedonia to better serve our customers all over the world. Our high-quality, reliable SIP trunking services are designed to support businesses in their growth and ensure they can offer outstanding coverage and service.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable PBX platform, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

