Edge Total Intelligence Inc. Announces Revocation of MCTO

Arlington, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 3, 2024) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTC Pink: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) (“edgeTI”, “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has rectified its continuous disclosure deficiencies as noted below and the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) has revoked the management cease trade order (“MCTO”) previously issued by the BCSC under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”).

As previously announced, the MCTO was issued by the BCSC at the request of the Company who granted the application on April 30, 2024 in connection with the late filing of its audited financial statements for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, its management’s discussion and analysis relating thereto and related materials (collectively, the “Annual Filings“). As a result of the delay in completing the Annual Required Filings, the Company was also late in the filing of its interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related materials for the three-months ended March 31, 2023 (the “Interim Filings“).

The BCSC has revoked the MCTO as both the Annual Filings and Interim Filings were filed by the Company on July 2, 2024, copies of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross- domain operations – helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

For more information, please contact:

Nick Brigman

Analyst, Investor, and Press Relations,

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could,” “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-Looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-Looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made including, without limitations, information based on the current status of the Required Filings. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215451