Emerald Ecovations Launches Tree-Free Coffee Cups to Combat Deforestation

On a mission to end deforestation, Emerald Ecovations launches tree-free, compostable, single-use coffee cups made from bamboo

Huntington, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 1, 2024) – Emerald Ecovations, a pioneer in sustainable Tree-Free™ products, today announced the launch of its Tree-Free Coffee Cups. Designed to combat deforestation, this innovative product offers a sustainable alternative to traditional coffee cups and addresses the growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions in the food service industry.

“Over 32 million trees are cut down every year for disposable paper cups and there’s no need for it when there are rapidly renewable fibers out there like bamboo,” said Ralph Bianculli, Founder and CEO of Emerald Ecovations. “We’ve been on a mission to end deforestation since 1997, and our new tree-free coffee cups will save millions of trees. Forests absorb carbon, release oxygen, and are home to more than 80 percent of animals, plants, and insects that live on land, we need to protect them,” he added.

Crafted from rapidly renewable agricultural fibers, the Tree-Free Coffee Cups represent a significant leap forward in sustainable solutions. Unlike conventional cups that contribute to deforestation, Emerald Ecovations’ latest offering maintains the company’s commitment to preserving natural resources while delivering high-performance products.

The new line of coffee cups are available in different sizes, including 8oz, 12oz, 16oz, and 20oz. All of which fits with the Emerald Ecovations universal lid system.

Key Benefits of the Tree-Free Coffee Cups:

100% Tree-Free: Made entirely from sustainable bamboo.

Durability: Strong fiber construction comparable to traditional cups.

Compostable: Commercially compostable where municipalities allow.

Recyclable: Easily recyclable to reduce waste.

BPA-Free: Safe for consumers without harmful chemicals.

Elemental Chlorine Free: Processed without chlorine for a safer product.

Water-Based Ink: Printed with environmentally friendly ink.

No Additive PFAS: Free from harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Available now, businesses can immediately add Tree-Free Coffee Cups into their operations. Emerald Ecovations anticipates strong demand from cafes, restaurants, and corporate offices seeking to reduce their environmental footprint.

About Emerald Ecovations

Since 1997, Emerald Ecovations has been an innovator in tree-free paper technology and a leader in manufacturing sustainable solutions for everyday essentials at the office. The company has produced over 300 everyday essentials from toilet paper and coffee cups to paper towels and to-go take out food containers. Emerald Ecovations is committed to ending deforestation, reducing plastic pollution, and developing affordable, sustainable alternatives to preserve the planet for future generations. For more information about Tree-Free™ Coffee Cups and Emerald Ecovations’ full range of eco-friendly products, please visit www.emeraldecovations.com.

