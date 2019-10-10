FendX Announces Sixth Real-World Testing Site for REPELWRAP(TM) Film with LA Fitness

Real-World testing nanotechnology to provide insights for manufacturing process with Dunmore

Oakville, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 16, 2024) – FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the “Company” or “FendX“), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings is pleased to announce that the Company plans to conduct real-world testing of REPELWRAP™ film with LA Fitness (“LA Fitness“).

FendX is collaborating with Dunmore International Inc. to conduct pilot manufacturing runs of REPELWRAP™ film. Following successful optimization of the manufacturing process, FendX plans to perform real-world testing with LA Fitness at their Vaughan location, which is just outside of Toronto, Ontario. LA Fitness is a well-established gym and fitness club chain of 690+ fitness clubs across the U.S. and Canada that offers a wide range of fitness amenities to its members. FendX and LA Fitness have executed a letter of intent for testing, which will involve applying REPELWRAP™ film to high-touch surfaces at LA Fitness. The goal is to assess the film’s performance over approximately four weeks and confirm its repelling capabilities, as demonstrated in McMaster University’s lab.

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX states, “We are pleased to be working with the LA Fitness Vaughan club to test our REPELWRAP™ film. Gyms and fitness centers can be important venues, as they have a significant number of high-traffic, high-touch surfaces.” Dr. Myers continues, “Conducting testing with LA Fitness will provide us with valuable insights into the performance of REPELWRAP™ film. This is our sixth testing site, and we are excited to engage with various industry testing partners to assess the film’s performance under different conditions and across different industry sectors.”

About REPELWRAP™ film

REPELWRAP™ film is the Company’s first product in development and is a protective surface coating film that leverages the Company’s award-winning nanotechnology. REPELWRAP™ film has demonstrated unique repelling properties that reduce adhesion of pathogens, bacteria, and viruses by >98%, reducing their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The Company believes REPELWRAP™ film will have applications in healthcare settings and other industries.

About Dunmore International Corp.

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils with manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany. Dunmore offers film conversion services such as coating, metallizing and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. Dunmore services a diverse group of industries including aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts & labels, packaging, and insulation. Dunmore is a subsidiary of Steel Partners and is ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people’s lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP™ film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has exclusive worldwide licenses to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

