FloraWorks Appoints Dr. Matthew Roberts as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Portland, Oregon–(Newsfile Corp. – July 8, 2024) – FloraWorks, a leading innovator in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid therapeutics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Matthew Roberts as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With an extensive background in operational leadership, strategic development, and scientific innovation, Dr. Roberts will play a pivotal role in guiding FloraWorks through its next phase of growth and expansion.

Dr. Roberts brings over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness sectors, having held senior positions at prominent companies such as Pharmavite, The Nature’s Bounty Company, Abbott Nutrition, and Nestlé. He has a proven track record of driving growth through science, technology, and innovation as a C-level executive and trusted advisor. Dr. Roberts has also contributed to numerous emerging food, beverage, and pharmaceutical companies, providing strategic insights and leadership.

“Dr. Matthew Roberts is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of our industry and a strong vision for our company’s future,” said Alleh Lindquist, CEO of FloraWorks. “We are confident that his expertise and strategic insights will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and enhancing our operational capabilities.”

In his previous roles, Dr. Roberts has successfully led significant innovation and operational transformation initiatives. At Nature’s Bounty, he served as chief scientific officer, developing and delivering a differentiated product portfolio and implementing strategic planning on innovation. As Divisional Vice President of Global Product Development at Abbott Nutrition, he managed pilot plant facilities and introduced numerous new products to the market. His leadership has consistently improved productivity, streamlined operations, and developed high-performing teams.

“I am thrilled to join FloraWorks at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Dr. Roberts. “I look forward to working with the talented team at FloraWorks to drive operational excellence and support our mission to drive innovative cannabinoid therapeutics into mainstream adoption.”

As COO, Dr. Roberts will oversee all aspects of FloraWorks’ operations, including supply chain management, production, quality assurance, and regulatory affairs. He will also collaborate closely with the executive team to develop and execute strategic initiatives that align with the company’s long-term goals. His experience in the dietary ingredient space will also support the company’s sales and marketing functions to connect high-quality, customer-oriented operations to the needs of our customers and consumers.

Dr. Roberts holds a Ph.D. in Environmental and Comparative Toxicology from Cornell University, an MBA from Washington University’s Olin School of Business, and has completed continuing education in Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy from MIT Sloan School of Business. For more details on his professional background, please visit his LinkedIn profile.

FloraWorks is dedicated to advancing cannabinoid therapeutic development to enhance human health and wellness. With a steadfast commitment to clinical and safety research, FloraWorks is at the forefront of the industry, driving mainstream acceptance and fostering new levels of consumer trust and confidence. For more information, visit www.flora-works.com.

