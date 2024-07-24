foundit Survey: 52% of Singaporean organisations show responsiveness to diversity issues, highlighting key growth opportunities

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – In today’s globalised economy, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) play a crucial role in driving innovation and competitiveness in the workplace. A recent survey by foundit, a leading talent platform, highlights both progress and areas for growth in D&I practices across Singaporean organisations.

The survey uncovers notable opportunities in Singapore’s corporate environment, with a significant number of respondents claiming that their organisations do not have a diversity training program and some respondents still getting familiar with the concept of diversity hiring. However, a substantial segment of employees believe their workplace is committed to hiring diverse teams. These findings point to opportunities for Singaporean workplaces to better harness the proven benefits of diverse teams, such as enhanced innovation, improved decision-making, and stronger financial performance.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) have become critical focus areas for organisations worldwide. DEI initiatives aim to create workplaces that reflect the broader society, ensure fair treatment and access to opportunities for all employees, and foster an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute.

As businesses increasingly recognise the benefits of diverse teams, understanding the current state of DEI practices is crucial.

The survey, conducted as part of foundit’s ongoing commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive work environments, highlights an opportunity to better align organisational intentions and implemented actions regarding diversity initiatives.

While 36% of employees believe their workplace is highly or extremely committed to diversity hiring, 48% of respondents claim their organisations do not have diversity training programs in place. Additionally, 26% of respondents are not at all familiar with the concept of diversity hiring, while 52% feel their organisation is responsive or highly responsive to feedback on diversity issues.

These findings suggest a commitment to diversity in principle, but there are opportunities to improve the implementation of effective diversity initiatives.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, commented on the findings: “Our survey reveals that Singapore is at a crucial juncture in its journey towards truly inclusive workplaces. It’s encouraging to see that over a third of organisations are highly committed to diversity hiring, laying down a strong foundation for progress. However, there is a clear opportunity for growth, particularly in implementing effective training programs and raising awareness about diversity concepts.

The fact that 52% of respondents feel their organisations are responsive to diversity feedback is a positive sign. Nevertheless, with 48% of companies yet to establish diversity training programs, there is a great opportunity to enhance their diversity efforts. Singaporean businesses that seize this opportunity to implement comprehensive DEI strategies will not only create more inclusive environments but also gain a competitive edge in innovation and attracting talent.”

Key findings from the survey include:

Diversity Awareness and Definition: 26% of respondents are not at all familiar with the concept of diversity hiring. Among those familiar with the concept, 56% define workplace diversity comprehensively. This includes actively seeking diverse individuals, creating an inclusive environment, embracing a diversity mindset, and complying with anti-discrimination laws.

with the concept of diversity hiring. Among those familiar with the concept, 56% define workplace diversity comprehensively. This includes actively seeking diverse individuals, creating an inclusive environment, embracing a diversity mindset, and complying with anti-discrimination laws. Organisational Commitment: 36% of respondents believe their workplace is highly or extremely committed to hiring a diverse team, while 20% perceive a moderate commitment, and 10% report no commitment at all.

to hiring a diverse team, while 20% perceive a moderate commitment, and 10% report no commitment at all. Training Needs and Effectiveness: 48% of respondents state that their organisations do not have diversity trainingprograms . Among those that do offer training, 36% claim they have mandatory programs, while 16% state they were offered non-mandatory options. Regarding effectiveness, 21% reported significant awareness gains from training, while 30% saw no increase in awareness.

. Among those that do offer training, 36% claim they have mandatory programs, while 16% state they were offered non-mandatory options. Regarding effectiveness, 21% reported significant awareness gains from training, while 30% saw no increase in awareness. Recruitment Practices: Respondents report that organisations are adopting various initiatives to ensure equal opportunities. These include conducting interviews in diversity-friendly spaces (16%), inviting applications from diverse communities (15%), providing anti-bias training (14%), and consistently committing to diversity hiring goals (13%).

Respondents report that organisations are adopting various initiatives to ensure equal opportunities. These include conducting interviews in diversity-friendly spaces (16%), inviting applications from diverse communities (15%), providing anti-bias training (14%), and consistently committing to diversity hiring goals (13%). Provisions for Applicants with Disabilities : Respondents state that organisations offer specific accommodations for persons with disabilities, such as accessible online application processes (17%), accessible interview venues (16%), and additional time allowances for assessments if needed (16%).

: Respondents state that organisations offer specific accommodations for persons with disabilities, such as accessible online application processes (17%), accessible interview venues (16%), and additional time allowances for assessments if needed (16%). Work-Life Balance: 36% of respondents believe their organisations have policies in place to support work-life balance , particularly for women with caregiving responsibilities, offering them flexible work hours and remote work options.

, particularly for women with caregiving responsibilities, offering them flexible work hours and remote work options. Employee Resource Groups: 53% of respondents are aware of employee resource groups focused on diversity and inclusion within their organisations, with 41% finding these groups highly or extremely valuable.

focused on diversity and inclusion within their organisations, with 41% finding these groups highly or extremely valuable. Peer Support and Networking: 20% of respondents state that their organisations frequently facilitate peer support and networking opportunities for diverse groups, 27% say they sometimes do so, and 22% report that their organisations rarely or never provide these opportunities.

and networking opportunities for diverse groups, 27% say they sometimes do so, and 22% report that their organisations rarely or never provide these opportunities. Responsiveness to Feedback: 52% of respondents perceive that their organisations are responsive or highly responsiveto feedback on diversity issues, highlighting a positive trend in organisational communication and action on diversity-related concerns.

“These findings paint a nuanced picture of diversity and inclusion in Singapore’s corporate landscape,” Garisa added. “While we see promising signs of commitment and awareness from organisations, the real opportunity for organisations is to take the next step to implement these initiatives. At foundit, we’re committed to supporting organisations in this journey, helping them harness the full potential of diverse teams to drive innovation and success in Singapore’s dynamic business environment.”

The survey was conducted as part of TRIUMPH, Asia’s leading virtual career fair for diversity, further demonstrating foundit’s commitment to promoting inclusive workplaces.

As organisations navigate the evolving landscape of workplace diversity, this survey serves as a crucial benchmark, offering insights into current practices and highlighting areas for future focus and improvement. By addressing these gaps, companies can create more inclusive and successful workplaces.

About foundit – APAC & Middle East

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME) is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to a powerful AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 90 million job seekers across 18 countries in upskilling and connecting them with the right job opportunities. foundit is now also the Official Talent Partner of the Badminton World Federation across 20 key world tour events.

Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has recently launched a cutting-edge solution to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies.

Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring.

